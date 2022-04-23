Police ID man fatally shot by officers at Peruvian ambassador’s home

The man shot and killed by U.S. Secret Service officers outside of the Peruvian ambassador’s home earlier this week was a 19-year-old Maryland resident, authorities said Saturday.

Gordon Casey, 19, of Germantown, was confronted by Secret Service officers who rushed to the Peruvian ambassador’s home in the Forest Hills neighborhood Wednesday morning after family members reported a burglary in progress. Shortly before 8 a.m. officers found multiple broken windows at the large house in the 3000 block of Garrison Street NW and saw Casey in the backyard armed with a metal pole, police said.