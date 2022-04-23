Police ID man fatally shot by officers at Peruvian ambassador’s home

The man shot and killed by U.S. Secret Service officers outside of the Peruvian ambassador’s home earlier this week was a 19-year-old Maryland resident, authorities said Saturday.
The officers commanded Casey to drop the pole multiple times, according to D.C. police, which investigates all fatal shootings by law enforcement in the District.
One Secret Service officer discharged an electronic control device toward Casey, but it did not take effect on him. Two other officers opened fire with their service pistols, striking him.
After lifesaving efforts were attempted, Casey was pronounced dead at the scene and later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to police.
The officers involved have not been identified. D.C. police are continuing the investigation.