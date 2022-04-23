The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Police ID man fatally shot by officers at Peruvian ambassador’s home

By Susan Svrluga
Today at 3:13 p.m. EDT
U.S. Secret Service officers guard the entrance to the Peruvian ambassador's residence in Northwest Washington on April 20, after officers shot an “intruder” at the home. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
The man shot and killed by U.S. Secret Service officers outside of the Peruvian ambassador’s home earlier this week was a 19-year-old Maryland resident, authorities said Saturday.

Gordon Casey, 19, of Germantown, was confronted by Secret Service officers who rushed to the Peruvian ambassador’s home in the Forest Hills neighborhood Wednesday morning after family members reported a burglary in progress. Shortly before 8 a.m. officers found multiple broken windows at the large house in the 3000 block of Garrison Street NW and saw Casey in the backyard armed with a metal pole, police said.

The officers commanded Casey to drop the pole multiple times, according to D.C. police, which investigates all fatal shootings by law enforcement in the District.

One Secret Service officer discharged an electronic control device toward Casey, but it did not take effect on him. Two other officers opened fire with their service pistols, striking him.

After lifesaving efforts were attempted, Casey was pronounced dead at the scene and later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to police.

The officers involved have not been identified. D.C. police are continuing the investigation.

