Fatal shooting occurs in Takoma Park, Md.

One person was slain Friday evening in Takoma Park, Md., the city's police said.He was found about 5:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Maple Avenue, said Takoma Park police spokeswoman Cathy Plevy.Police arrived after shots were reported. They found the victim with a gunshot wound, she said.He died at a hospital, Plevy said.He was described as male, but no age could be learned immediately.