Fatal shooting occurs in Takoma Park, Md.

Homicide victim is found on Maple Avenue

By Martin Weil
Today at 12:01 a.m. EDT
One person was slain Friday evening in Takoma Park, Md., the city’s police said.

He was found about 5:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Maple Avenue, said Takoma Park police spokeswoman Cathy Plevy.

Police arrived after shots were reported. They found the victim with a gunshot wound, she said.

He died at a hospital, Plevy said.

He was described as male, but no age could be learned immediately.

