Ghaisar family urges Justice Dept. to revisit slaying by Park Police officers

James and Kelly Ghaisar stood in front of the Justice Department again Saturday, as they have multiple times in the past. In the first two years after their son, Bijan, was shot dead by two U.S. Park Police officers in 2017, they pleaded with Justice to indict the officers, sometimes in a news conference, sometimes holding signs outside the entrance, sometimes marching around the building on Pennsylvania Avenue in D.C. In 2019, the Justice Department declined.

The following year, Fairfax prosecutors indicted the officers, Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya, on a manslaughter charge, and the Ghaisars had hope. That case was suddenly ended Friday evening when Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R), claiming exclusive authority over the case, moved to dismiss all charges against the officers.

“We are outraged and disgusted,” Kelly Ghaisar said. “Four and a half years of coverup, hearings, investigations, evidence, depositions, grand jury, and I’m here, standing in front of you, fighting my own Virginia attorney general. Why? Why does this case never go to trial?”

Kelly Ghaisar implored the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, where the case now sits after being dismissed by a district court judge in Alexandria, to reject the motion to dismiss the case, filed jointly by Miyares and the defense attorneys for Vinyard and Amaya.

And, she said, “We are here to plead with Attorney General Merrick Garland to reopen Bijan’s … case, based on depositions and findings in our civil case,” a reference to statements made by Park Police officials that the officers did not follow department policy when chasing and shooting Ghaisar.

Video released by Fairfax County Police in January 2018 shows U.S. Park Police chasing, and shooting at Bijan Ghaisar's vehicle in 2017. (Video: Fairfax County Police Dept.)

Ghaisar, 25, left the scene of a fender bender, in which his Jeep Grand Cherokee was hit in the rear by a Toyota Corolla, and repeatedly stopped and then drove away from Vinyard and Amaya as he headed down the George Washington Memorial Parkway on Nov. 17, 2017. At an intersection in Fairfax County, the Park Police officers tried to block Ghaisar’s Jeep with their vehicle, and when Ghaisar tried to maneuver around it, both officers opened fire. Their lawyers have said the officers feared Ghaisar was about to run over Amaya.

The episode was captured on video by a Fairfax police in-car camera and released publicly by Fairfax police in 2018, but it has only been played in a courtroom once: for Senior U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton in a pretrial hearing last year on the manslaughter charges. Hilton was unmoved, ruled the officers had acted in a “necessary and proper” fashion, and dismissed the case. Attorney General Mark Herring (D) and Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano appealed that ruling, but Miyares ousted Herring in November and moved to dismiss the appeal.

Legal experts said Saturday that once the case moved from federal district court to federal appeals court, the attorney general’s office had exclusive control of the case, even if the county prosecutor did not approve of the dismissal. The state attorney general’s office joined the case at Descano’s invitation in 2020, and argued it before Hilton last year, but then assumed full jurisdiction at the appeals level, as its leadership changed from Herring, a Democrat, to Miyares, a Republican.

“Historically, there is a tremendous amount of cooperation between the attorney general and the commonwealth’s attorney,” said Steve Benjamin, a Richmond attorney and former president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. “But the law is clear as to who has the ultimate decision-making power … That’s the nature of elected offices. And you can’t say the decisions made here are political. You can suspect it. But reasonable attorneys can differ.”

Miyares said in a statement Friday that “in light of all the circumstances of the life-or-death situation confronting them, Officers Amaya and Vinyard acted reasonably in their use of force … I will not perpetuate the continued prosecution of two officers who were doing what they were trained to do under tremendously difficult circumstances.”

A spokesman for Descano said Saturday that the prosecutor was unlikely to object to Miyares’s motion, agreeing that the attorney general had the authority to seek dismissal and that Descano did not want to pose any delays to the possibility of a federal civil rights prosecution.

Although the Justice Department previously rejected the case in 2019, that was during the Trump administration under Attorney General William P. Barr. When President Biden was elected and installed Garland as attorney general, Descano and Herring asked Garland to reconsider the Ghaisar case.

Garland lifted a ban imposed by the Barr-run Justice Department and allowed FBI agents to cooperate with the Virginia prosecution, a ban which stymied former Fairfax prosecutor Raymond F. Morrogh from seeking murder indictments against Vinyard and Amaya at the end of his term in 2019. After Descano sought and obtained indictments in 2020, he said officials at the Justice Department told him they wanted “to see how this played out” in state court before taking further steps.

“How it played out,” Descano said, “is the attorney general couldn’t put aside politics … This should have gone to the 4th Circuit, and the fact that Miyares didn’t let that happen is shameful … I’m going to fight like hell to get this back in federal court. I have hope the feds are going to take it.”

In front of the Justice Department, the Ghaisars and Virginia state Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax) also attacked Miyares for not consulting with the family, as victims of the shooting, before moving to dismiss the case. “What he did yesterday,” Surovell said, “stands completely 100 percent at odds with what he promised Virginians he would do … He said he would protect victims of crime. I’m standing here with two victims of crime … The attorney general substituted his judgment for the judgment of Fairfax County citizens” who indicted the officers in a special grand jury.

Surovell pointed to a Virginia victims’ rights law that says prosecutors “shall consult with the victim either verbally or in writing … to obtain the victim’s views about the disposition of the case, including the victim’s views concerning dismissal.” The Ghaisars said they were not advised of a possible dismissal until they learned it was about to happen Friday afternoon.

Thomas G. Connolly, the Ghaisars’ attorney, first reached out to Virginia Solicitor General Andrew Ferguson in March to inquire about the case, and then again weeks later, and Ferguson did have a phone call with Connolly on Wednesday, both sides said. No mention was made of a possible dismissal, Connolly said, and “they said they weren’t going to discuss any issues in the deliberative process.”

Victoria LaCivita, a spokeswoman for Miyares, said Saturday that “the purpose of the call was for the family’s lawyers to share their perspective on the appeal.” But she said the meeting “was not required by law, because the statute” on victim’s rights “is limited to circumstances involving plea agreements and dismissals by the commonwealth’s attorney. This dismissal did not involve a plea or a dismissal by the commonwealth’s attorney.”

Benjamin said the statute also likely did not apply in this case because it was in federal court, not in a Virginia court.

The years of frustration boiled over in the tears of James Ghaisar, again in front of microphones seeking answers. “I beg you to tell me,” Ghaisar said, “what would you do if you had lost a most caring, loving son to police brutality, and have done everything imaginable in legal fashion, and no justice after 4½ years? If you can do anything, please do.”

