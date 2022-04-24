Perspective

Placeholder while article actions load

Ads for utility companies always feature photos of smiling customers basking in lives improved by the wondrous services these corporations offer. Happy people squeal with delight around a TV set. They practically explode with joy as they scroll on their laptops or talk on their phones. The ads never show people beating their heads against the wall just trying to get something done.

About a month ago, a utility box on a utility pole in my neighborhood lost its door. A utility pole is what we used to call a telephone pole. These days, these poles can be home to as many different forms of machinery as a coral reef is to fishes, crabs and sponges. There are electrical wires at the top, then a panoply of other services: telephone, cable, Internet, Fios. I wouldn’t be surprised if some start-up was trying to pump lattes and cappuccinos through this existing infrastructure.

Anyway, this startling variety makes it difficult to figure out who to call when something goes wrong.

This particular utility box is about two-thirds of the way up the pole. It’s metal, pale green, about three feet by four feet and 18 inches deep. The front panel must have come off in a storm. I’ve been passing it every day when I walk my dog. The door just sat there on the ground. The machinery in the box itself — a couple of components that looked like old stereo equipment — was exposed to the elements.

I wondered: Is it safe? Is someone’s cable TV or Internet reception being degraded?

One day, I saw the homeowner closest to the pole out in her yard and asked if she had reported it. She said her husband had called Pepco. A Pepco crew had come out, examined the box, said it wasn’t theirs and slapped an orange sticker on the door. The sticker read “CAUTION. NOT A PEPCO WIRE …. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY FOR REPAIRS TO THIS WIRE.”

In other words: not our problem.

I contacted the Maryland Public Service Commission, the agency that regulates utilities in the state. They said the pole was probably owned by Pepco and that I should contact Pepco and provide the number of the pole.

There are two numbers, actually. I took photos of both and sent them to Pepco, which of course already knew about the pole and the box, since their crew had already slapped that sticker on the door.

A Pepco representative told me to contact Montgomery 311, the county’s non-emergency number. Maybe they would know whose equipment is on the pole, she said. (You mean your pole, I thought.)

I called 311. The operator there was surprised to hear that Pepco was telling people to call 311. He said all he could do was give me the toll-free numbers of the companies that might own the equipment: Verizon, Comcast, RCN and DirecTV.

And so I started calling them.

A Verizon technician called me back. I texted him a photo of the pole and the box.

“That’s a Comcast box,” he said.

I called Comcast.

A Comcast technician showed up at my door the next day. I gave him the address of the pole. He drove his truck over to it, then called me.

“That’s a Verizon box,” he said.

“Are you sure?” I asked.

He said it could be RCN.

By this time, I’d contacted DirectTV, who emailed back: “Our network operations team looked into this and confirmed this is not our equipment. We also worked with AT&T to confirm it's not theirs either.”

I then called Montgomery County’s Office of Consumer Protection, figuring maybe it could do what the state’s Public Utility Commission couldn’t. Director Eric Friedman sympathized and passed my issue on to the county’s Office of Broadband Programs, which manages the uses of public rights of way by cable TV providers.

It sent a crew over and in short order reported back that the box was an old RCN power supply. The inspector wrote it up as an alert to RCN and also used twine to attach the errant panel to the base of pole so it wouldn’t blow around and obstruct traffic. That was decent of them, I thought.

By the time I called RCN — which now goes by Astound — this repair ticket was already in. By the next day, RCN had replaced the door.

The ownership, oversight and maintenance of utility poles is complicated. Pepco tells me it’s impossible for them to know what’s on all its poles. To this, I say: too bad. Last year, parent company Exelon had revenue of $33 billion. Surely some of that money could be spent training crews to do more than say “Not my problem.”

And you’d better believe if that door had fallen on someone’s head, Pepco would have scrambled to find out exactly who was responsible.

