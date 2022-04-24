D.C. police identify woman fatally shot by officer

A woman who D.C. police say was armed with a pistol and behaving erratically when she was fatally shot by officers early Saturday has been identified as Erica Graham, 42, of Northwest Washington.
Over the course of a minute or so, authorities said, officers ordered her to put down the firearm and lie on the ground. When she did not follow orders, the officers shot her, according to Police Chief Robert J. Contee III. The officers have not been publicly identified.
Although Graham was wearing a special police officer’s uniform, she is not registered as a special police officer in the District, authorities said. They said Graham is believed to have shot the other woman. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave while the department’s internal affairs unit investigates the incident.