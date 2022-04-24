D.C. police identify woman fatally shot by officer

A woman who D.C. police say was armed with a pistol and behaving erratically when she was fatally shot by officers early Saturday has been identified as Erica Graham, 42, of Northwest Washington.

Officers were responding to reports of a shooting shortly before 6 a.m. in the 800 block of Crittenden Street NW, where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in one of her arms, authorities said. While officers were giving her first aid, other officers encountered Graham on a nearby front porch, where she was armed with a semiautomatic handgun and smashing windows, according to police.