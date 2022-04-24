The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

D.C. police identify woman fatally shot by officer

By Paul Duggan
Today at 1:00 p.m. EDT
By Paul Duggan
Today at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

A woman who D.C. police say was armed with a pistol and behaving erratically when she was fatally shot by officers early Saturday has been identified as Erica Graham, 42, of Northwest Washington.

Officers were responding to reports of a shooting shortly before 6 a.m. in the 800 block of Crittenden Street NW, where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in one of her arms, authorities said. While officers were giving her first aid, other officers encountered Graham on a nearby front porch, where she was armed with a semiautomatic handgun and smashing windows, according to police.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Over the course of a minute or so, authorities said, officers ordered her to put down the firearm and lie on the ground. When she did not follow orders, the officers shot her, according to Police Chief Robert J. Contee III. The officers have not been publicly identified.

Although Graham was wearing a special police officer’s uniform, she is not registered as a special police officer in the District, authorities said. They said Graham is believed to have shot the other woman. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave while the department’s internal affairs unit investigates the incident.

Loading...