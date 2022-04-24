D.C. area Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter amid war and worry

Placeholder while article actions load

Under a cloudless blue sky, a woman in a yellow dress held a basket of freshly baked sweet bread known as “paska,” eggs dyed with onion skin into a deep crimson, cheese, butter, pork fat and kielbasa, symbols of indulgences that the faithful had given up for 40 days before the resurrection of Jesus.

To Solomiya Gorokhivska, 40, who brought her basket for Orthodox Easter celebration at Saint Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Silver Spring, Md., the moment felt bittersweet. The holiday symbolizes a new beginning after the giving up treats such as meat and music and dancing, she said, adding, “After you suffer, it is a kind of a feast for soul and body.”

But like many of the 1,500 people from across the Washington region who converged Sunday on the sloping lawn behind the cathedral with a golden dome, Gorokhivska was acutely aware that for Ukrainians caught in the Russian invasion, the suffering did not end on Easter.

“We cannot really celebrate because we are still in that crucifixion stage,” said the musician and mother of three who moved to the Washington area from Ukraine in 2008. “Cities are destroyed and people are displaced. That is the saddest part. They cannot celebrate as we celebrate here.”

Advertisement

Instead, parishioners described hearing frightening reports from friends and family members in Ukraine. “My niece left Kyiv, so they’re still alive,” said Ludmilla Murphy, a retired economist who now lives in Silver Spring. Murphy said she fled Ukraine at age 7, during the Second World War. “The last picture I have is of Kyiv burning, and now I see the pictures of Kyiv burning.”

As for her relatives there now, “They literally went to the Carpathian Mountains to wait things out,” she said. Were they celebrating Easter? “My niece is a very good baker, but she said, ‘We don’t have anything, flour or eggs, but most of all we don’t even have an oven; we have a hot plate.’”

Even many of those still in their homes were dissuaded from attending the celebration so integral to Ukrainian Orthodox Christians, said the Rev. Volodymyr Steliac, who led Sunday morning’s service as well as a midnight service hours earlier. “The priests and bishops had to discourage people from coming to celebrate Easter because the Russian Federation … will take advantage of people gathering in one place,” he said.

Advertisement

Lidiaa, 68, fled the city of Kharkiv last month, leaving behind her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter. She is staying with her daughter Lana, 45, in Silver Spring.

“They cannot go to church today because it is all the time bombing,” said Lana, who did not want to give the family’s surname for fear of reprisals against family members in Ukraine. “They need to shelter all the time … Even today people are dying, there is bombing. It’s really hard to be separate from the family, every day calling to see if they are alive.”

Orthodox Christianity is the dominant religion in both Ukraine and Russia, but the Ukrainian Orthodox Church split from its Russian counterpart three years ago after more than 300 years of being linked. Russian Patriarch Kirill has supported Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assertion that Ukraine is an inseparable part of the greater Russian world, alienating some Orthodox believers.

Advertisement

“Some Ukrainians who would normally go to Russian church, today they came here, because they didn’t want to go to church in Russian,” Gorokhivska said.

There were also Russians who opted for the Ukrainian service. Vadim Zhitnikov, 38, is from Perm, Russia, and exemplifies the complicated ties many people have between the two countries. “This is my first time being here, because I felt compelled to show my support,” said Zhitnikov, a nurse who lives in Arlington, Va. “I have extended family in Russia and I have extended family in Ukraine.”

Zhitnikov said he has posted statements about the war on Russian social media for which “they’ll arrest me if I go back and step off a plane.” Of family members in Russia, he said, “They’re totally brainwashed. I say to my aunt, ‘Should I trust what you’re saying or my family in Ukraine who’s going through it,' and she doesn’t want to hear that; she ended the conversation.”

Some friends in Russia have thanked him for his posts, even as they quickly delete them to protect themselves. “I feel like the Russian government is afraid to see Ukrainians succeed, because then the Russians will start scratching their head and say, ‘Well, why can’t we live like that?' ”

When the war began, the church began collecting and packing donations including nonperishable food and baby items for Ukraine. The effort has continued, 12 hours a day, six days a week, said Tamara Woroby, the parish’s council president. The church has shipped 200 tons of humanitarian supplies, she said, adding that next week it is sending $6 million worth of medical supplies.

Advertisement

“The Amazon truck arrives almost every 15 minutes making deliveries,” she said. “A few weeks ago two of the Amazon drivers wondered why they were coming so often, and once they found out it was packing for humanitarian aid, they asked if they themselves could help volunteer to pack on their days off.” (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Steliac made his way up a path where parishioners had lined up with their baskets, waiting for a blessing, the faint smell of incense wafting in the air. “Christ is risen,” he said, in Ukrainian and English, and people replied, “He is truly risen.”

After the service, families sat down for picnics under dappled sunlight and children in traditional embroidered shirts played on a swing beside a pond. But even here, the sting of death was close by.

“Last Sunday and Monday, two of our young volunteers who came to help, they lost their fathers in Ukraine,” said Steliac, who also is a U.S. Air Force chaplain. “So we might be in Washington, D.C., but we are directly impacted as a parish community by the war. This war has no boundaries.”

GiftOutline Gift Article