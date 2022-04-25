Perspective

Placeholder while article actions load

As far as we know, neither “Muffin Wars,” a book about a kid detective, nor “Who is Barack Obama?”, a new addition to a beloved children’s series on famous Americans, has harmed any children. Bullets, however, do measurable harm to kids. And while the pace of gun violence in and around schools is one the rise, one of the moment’s most aggressive and effective efforts — lead largely by White conservatives — in shaping the American classroom right now is the banning of books.

Our nation looks totally insane.

“One of my friends was shot!” a rattled teen told my son Friday afternoon, after a sniper opened fire near a school in Northwest D.C.

This was — as measured in the grim arithmetic of our national gun violence epidemic — a minor incident. No one was killed. Three adults and one child — the classmate of my son’s friend — were injured. Her face was grazed by one of the bullets fired by a sniper in an apartment filled with guns and ammunition. across the street from Edmund Burke School.

Advertisement

But the scarring toll that something like this takes does more tangible damage than any book about a kid wondering whether he’s gay. The books that address sexual orientation — in a nation where same sex marriage is the law of the land — are among the most targeted in this movement, which tried to link sexual and gender identity to pedophilia.

American schools issued at least 1,313 book bans in the last five months of 2021, including “Muffin Wars” and “Who is Barack Obama?”, according to PEN America’s index of schoolbook bans.

During that same time — August to December of 2021 — 28,170 children were inside a school when bullets were fired, according to The Washington Post’s database on school shootings.

“The effects of gun violence ripple far beyond the child who was struck by a bullet,” Sarah Burd-Sharps, senior director of research at the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, told WebMD last week. “Children might grieve their friends who are now lost or worry that they will be next.”

She spoke about this as the New England Journal of Medicine declared last week that gun violence the top killer of our nation’s kids. The homicides of children by firearm rose more than 30% between 2019 and 2020, according to the journal.

This is the crisis that should be foremost on the agenda of anyone who says they lobby, legislate or organize on behalf of children: survival.

Advertisement

How many of us felt more normal about puberty after reading Judy Blume? The same goes for kids who can see themselves in books that address viewpoints beyond the predominantly White and male dominance of library shelves.

Instead, parents manipulated by politicians inflaming fears for their own gain are targeting books that address race, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.

Children are watching as parents scream at school board meetings and issue death threats against board members and librarians; as adults call for books featuring stories about people who look or love like them to be burned. In Idaho, there’s a proposal before the statehouse legislature to fine and jail librarians who lend books legislation would call “harmful” to kids under 18.

This is not positive role modeling.

Advertisement

Surely the shooting of four people at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas left lasting psychological trauma on the 1,756 other students who were at the school that day.

But never fear! Parents in that state have saved their youth from books 714 times, among them “A Home for Goddesses and Dogs,” a story about an 8th-grade girl who recently lost her mother.

Florida — home to one of the nation’s deadliest school shootings in history — recently silenced “Everywhere Babies” — a charming book celebrating infancy.

Some of the most impactful book-banning happened in the DMV region, where businessman Glenn Youngkin harnessed parents’ fears about literature and rode them all the way to the Virginia Governor’s mansion last year.

“Virginia’s parents have had enough with the government dictating how they should raise their children,” Youngkin wrote, in an op-ed in The Washington Post after a victory fueled by an illusion of parental empowerment.

Advertisement

If parents want a say over what their kids read, they need to build relationships with their children that include discussions about what they are reading. Parental involvement is hard work, and it isn’t done by censoring and limiting what everyone has access to.

Youngkin ran a campaign ad using Virginia mom Laura Murphy, who dabbled in book banning a decade ago when Toni Morrison’s Pulitzer-Prize winning book, “Beloved,” gave her high school senior night terrors.

If reading about a historically-accurate account of the horrors of slavery gave that Virginia boy nightmares, imagine what’s going on with the kids who had to curl up under their desks while gunfire shattered windows and people screamed on D.C.’s well-dressed Van Ness Avenue last week.

The politicians wrongly focused on culture wars are right about one thing: America does need to wake up — to the trauma its children are undergoing daily, and not just when journalists show up to document it.

Advertisement

That shooting last week got attention because of where it was. But the numbers show us that shootings in and around schools in less affluent areas are frequent. And children who live with gunfire carry that trauma throughout their lives.

A count by Everytown found 61 incidents of gunfire on school grounds in 2016. That ballooned to 202 in just five years, during 2021, when many schools were still in pandemic lockdown.

The alarming rise in book bans — allegedly in the name of protecting kids — is misplaced energy that ignores real trauma that is a daily part of life for American kids, whether they’re hurt by a bullet, scarred by witnessing gun violence, or hiding in a supply closet with a teacher in a lockdown drill, preparing for something that our nation has allowed to become a regular part of life.

GiftOutline Gift Article