Bowser to provide public safety update following sniper shootings

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is expected to provide a public safety update to residents on Monday afternoon following a string of high-profile crimes over the past week that includes the apparently random sniper attack in Northwest Washington that injured four people. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight District officials would not discuss the mayor’s remarks ahead of the scheduled 2 p.m. briefing, which will be broadcast live by the city and comes amid a 26 percent surge in violent crime compared to the same time last year. It is driven by a spike in robberies, including carjackings.

Homicides, which have trended upward for the past four years, are down 10 percent year-to-date. But shootings throughout the District remain a concern for residents, compounded by Friday afternoon’s attack in the Van Ness neighborhood when police said a gunman fired more than 100 rounds from an apartment window across from the Edmund Burke School.

That shooting erupted as classes were being dismissed at the private school on Van Ness Street near Connecticut Avenue. Police said 23-year-old Raymond Spencer opened fire from a fifth-floor residence at the AVA Van Ness apartments. Bullets struck vehicles and shattered a glass walkway connecting two school buildings, plunging the school and the surrounding neighborhood into lockdown.

Four people were injured, including a woman waiting to pick up a student, a security guard and a 12-year-old girl. Police said bullets flew nearly a mile, striking terror along one of the District’s busiest and better-known thoroughfares.

Authorities said they are still trying to determine a motive. Spencer, from Fairfax County, killed himself as police breached his door, authorities said, leaving a sparsely furnished room that police described as a “sniper-nest,” filled with firearms, ammunition and a tripod for mounting a rifle. Police officials said they believe Spencer had searched Wikipedia pages on the recent attack in the New York City subway and a school shooting in Florida, and edited the Wikipedia page for the Edmund Burke School to document his own shooting.

Even as the police flooded Connecticut Avenue to respond to the sniper, there was other crime to contend with, including three people injured in a shooting three miles away on Kennedy Street NW. The following morning, D.C. police fatally shot a woman who they said would not drop a firearm.

Residents throughout the city are on edge. A recent poll by The Washington Post found that three in 10 District residents do not feel safe in their neighborhoods. The crime concerns come as Bowser seeks reelection and a June 21 primary is approaching.

On Saturday, the day after the sniper attack, Bowser came under criticism from challengers who squared off at a candidate forum. One of her challengers, council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large), said his proposal to guarantee a job to every District resident would “drive down violence.”

Bowser has focused on alternative justice programs but also has called on the Council to approve a budget to hire 347 more officers in the coming fiscal year. She wants to start a path toward building a force now staffed at a two-decade low up to 4,000 officers.

The D.C. Council’s public safety committee has voted to approve the mayor’s request for the 347 additional officers but most lawmakers have not indicated their support for expanding the department beyond the next fiscal year. Bowser’s proposal has met resistance from some activists, amid calls to scale back the size of the police department after the racial justice protests that followed George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer.

The mayor, in a letter to residents after the sniper attack, said, “Today has been a heartbreaking day for our community. … This epidemic of gun violence in our country, the easy access to firearms — it has got to stop.”

