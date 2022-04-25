How runner Susanna Sullivan would spend a perfect day in D.C.

Placeholder while article actions load

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. When Susanna Sullivan won the Cherry Blossom Ten Mile Run earlier this month, the Reston resident not only became the first local woman to claim that title since 1983 — she also bested a field including professionals with sponsorships, time and resources she’s never known.

While Sullivan is an elite athlete in her own right, having run cross-country at Notre Dame and competed in the Olympic trials, she makes a living as a fifth-grade teacher at Haycock Elementary School in Falls Church. On a typical day, the 31-year-old embarks on an early-morning run of six to eight miles, maybe slips in a Pilates class, then spends eight hours in the classroom and another three tutoring students after school.

“I don’t recover as well as [the professionals] do, I’m sure, because I’m on my feet almost the whole day after I work out,” Sullivan says. “But in terms of just the amount of miles that I cover and the workouts that I’m doing, it’s fairly comparable to what they’re doing. So even though I might seem like an alien to some of them, I do feel like I belong because I am training the same way.”

Sullivan naturally juggles her schedule with aplomb on her ideal day in the D.C. area, finding time to stretch her legs, catch up with friends and family, and enjoy plenty of good food — including a double helping of waffles.

I would start my day at Carderock with a run on the C&O Canal Towpath, which is pretty much my favorite place to run in the D.C. area. I’d meet my really good friend Marty from Capital Area Runners for that; we’ve been training together since I joined CAR in 2012, and we meet up almost every Sunday for a long run. Then we’d go to the Palisades Farmers Market. There is a vendor there called Les Caprices de Joelle, with this older gentleman and his assistant, who make these amazing Belgian Liège waffles over an open flame. It’s the perfect post-run treat — a good shot of sugar right after you’re finished.

Next, I’d head to Meridian Hill. My older sister, Sarah, lives there, and she had a baby named Sophie three months ago, so I’d meet up with them — maybe bring them some waffles — and go for a walk in Rock Creek Park. There’s a loop off Beach Drive that is really great for marathon training, but it’s also just very pretty. On the way back, we might stop at Mount Desert Island Ice Cream. I like to get the cinnamon cardamom ice cream with the blueberry sour cream crumble, which is a heavenly combination.

After that, we’d have a later lunch on the patio at Zaytinya in Gallery Place. I’d definitely get the imam bayildi, which is stuffed eggplant with tomato and pine nuts, and I also like the crispy Brussels sprouts. From there, I really enjoy water sports and would like to try stand-up paddleboarding on the Potomac River, which sounds like it would be pretty fun. I’m also a member at the Tuckahoe Recreation Club in McLean, so I might go for a swim there. I just love to be outside and be in the water.

I was thinking I would pick up a selection of things from two restaurants: One is Lost Dog Cafe — I really like their Irish setter pizza — and the other is Haandi Indian Cuisine in Falls Church. Then I’d head over to Wolf Trap, which is about 10 minutes from where I live and would be a good place to hang out on the lawn, share some food with friends and wind down the evening. I’d be happy with a variety of things to watch, but I find that the National Symphony Orchestra’s concerts are a lot of fun. And I always seem to run into a student or two at Wolf Trap over the summer, so it’s nice to catch up with them.

To end the night, I’d go to Reston Town Center and this great American restaurant called Jackson’s. They have a flourless chocolate waffle with ice cream, and it’s my favorite dessert. Whenever I run a personal record in a race, that’s my celebration treat. So I guess my dream day would start and end with waffles.

