D.C. man sentenced to 8 years for shooting into crowd, killing a man

One person standing outside the apartment building, Yisa Jeffcoat, 28, was struck in the chest by one of the bullets. Jeffcoat later died of his injuries.

A D.C. man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday for shooting into a crowd of individuals gathered outside a Southeast Washington apartment building a year and a half ago.

Authorities charged Kevin Goggins, 22, in Jeffcoat’s killing. Prosecutors said that around 10 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2020, Goggins exited a vehicle with two others in the 1600 block of W Street SE and fired into a group congregating outside the building. Goggins then ran back to the waiting vehicle and fled, authorities said.