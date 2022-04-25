D.C. man sentenced to 8 years for shooting into crowd, killing a man

A D.C. man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday for shooting into a crowd of individuals gathered outside a Southeast Washington apartment building a year and a half ago.
Authorities charged Kevin Goggins, 22, in Jeffcoat’s killing. Prosecutors said that around 10 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2020, Goggins exited a vehicle with two others in the 1600 block of W Street SE and fired into a group congregating outside the building. Goggins then ran back to the waiting vehicle and fled, authorities said.
Goggins was arrested two months later and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while armed. The plea deal called for a prison sentence of between eight and nine years, leaving D.C. Superior Court Judge Rainey R. Brandt, who sentenced Goggins on Monday, to determine the length.