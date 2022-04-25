Democratic leadership battle erupts in Virginia House of Delegates

Placeholder while article actions load

RICHMOND — A group of Democratic lawmakers still stinging from the party’s losses in November is working to oust former speaker Eileen Filler-Corn as the party’s leader in the House of Delegates, calling for a vote to remove her when General Assembly gathers Wednesday for its annual “veto session.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The effort — led by Del. Don L. Scott Jr. (Portsmouth), who is seeking to replace Filler-Corn (Fairfax) as House minority leader — reflects continued angst within the party as it seeks to regain momentum in a state that seemed solidly blue before Republican Glenn Youngkin won the governor’s mansion and helped his party reclaim the majority in Richmond’s lower chamber.

Scott, who announced the effort in a letter to Democratic caucus leaders Sunday, drew headlines and a personal visit from Youngkin early this year after he publicly questioned the new governor’s religious faith over his use of race as a political issue.

“I’m looking forward to working with every member of our caucus to ensure Democrats are on the path to victory in the next election cycle,” Scott said in a brief interview Monday. “Our caucus will be meeting soon and I look forward to discussing our vision for victory as soon as our internal discussions are complete. I’m looking forward to joining my colleagues in Richmond for the reconvene session on Wednesday and coming out with a unified plan to win back the majority.”

Advertisement

Filler-Corn, who presided as speaker for the two years that Democrats controlled the House, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Despite November’s losses, Democrats chose to keep her at the helm of the party for another two-year term in caucus elections in December.

She was the first woman and the first Jewish person to hold the speakership — one of the most powerful posts in state politics — in the House’s 400-year history.

Scott had been serving as the caucus’s vice chairman for outreach. In his letter, he stepped down from that role and called for the caucus vote Wednesday on removing Filler-Corn as minority leader and Del. Charniele L. Herring (Alexandria) as caucus chairwoman.

If they are removed, he wants the caucus to immediately hold a second vote to fill all three slots, according to his letter, in which he nominated himself for minority leader, Del. Sally L. Hudson (Charlottesville) for caucus chairwoman and Del. Dan Helmer (Fairfax) for vice chairman for outreach.

GiftOutline Gift Article