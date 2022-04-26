N. Virginia counties target taxes to soften cost-of-living impacts

Placeholder while article actions load

Northern Virginia officials are hoping to offset the impacts of inflation, a robust housing market and other economic forces that have driven up the cost of living by either lowering or freezing residential property tax rates — efforts that critics argue isn’t enough to help some residents get by. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Tuesday, the Arlington County Board was poised to freeze its residential property tax rate at $1.013 per $100 of assessed value, while Fairfax County’s board indicated it would soon reduce its rate by three cents and Prince William County was set to slash its own by 12.

Alexandria’s city council, which votes on its budget next week, appears to be leaning toward freezing its tax rate. Loudoun County reduced its own by nine cents per $100 earlier this month.

Leaders of those local governments cited concerns about the tax repercussions of rising assessments on homes as well as the elevated values of automobiles caused by global disruptions in car manufacturing.

Advertisement

The national inflation rate is at its highest point in 40 years — 8.5 percent as of March — while gasoline prices are also up, after the war in Ukraine prompted NATO countries to cut Russian oil imports. That means area residents are “seeing the cost of living rise, and rise beyond our control,” Fairfax Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence) said, before her board voted 9-1 to endorse a county budget that would lower the tax rate to $1.11 per $100 of assessed value when it is formally adopted next month.

But the tax-rate reductions — plus tax-relief programs that have recently been expanded to help more vulnerable residents — will mean millions of dollars in lost revenue for those jurisdictions, at a time when the region is still working to climb out of the economic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Critics noted that even with the tax-rate freezes and cuts, residents still would see their annual tax bills increase — by $395 in Arlington, for example, and by $465 in Fairfax. Some residents have seen their real estate tax assessments climb by as much as 20 percent, leading to annual tax bills that are more than a thousand dollars higher than they were a year ago.

Advertisement

Robert Marino, president of the Oakbrook Community Council homeowners association in Fairfax, told the county board during a public hearing this month that some homeowners in his community have seen their assessments skyrocket because of the turbocharged real estate market, in which multiple bids on a house have artificially driven up values.

“I am not exaggerating when I say that our community is uniquely and unfairly impacted by this substantial increase in assessments,” Marino, who said he saw the assessment on his house go up by $135,000 this year, told the board. “This translates to a unique and unfair impact on the taxes that we will be forced to pay.”

Several jurisdictions sought to balance those realities with the need to increasing spending in areas geared toward economic recovery.

In Fairfax, which had the luxury of a $96 million surplus — after higher-than-expected revenue and some cuts made earlier in the year — the board agreed to direct $10 million toward the creation and retention of affordable housing.

Advertisement

The county board also steered $6.1 million for pay increases to public-safety personnel hired before June 30 of last year, a move meant to address problems with recruitment and retention inside a police department where morale has been low.

In a first for Fairfax County, personal property taxes on automobiles were set at 85 percent of the vehicle’s assessed value, an acknowledgment of the rising values of automobiles caused by gluts in global manufacturing.

To help cover those expenses, the board reduced its allocation to county schools by $10 million — a step the county school board agreed to in advance — and reduced additional hiring in the county prosecutor’s office by six positions, for a savings of $804,000.

“The theme I’ve established in my own mind for this budget is balance,” Jeffrey C. McKay (D), chair of Fairfax’s board, said during Tuesday’s board meeting. “Balance between much-needed services in the county, investments in our public employees, and an understanding of the financial strain that soaring high assessments, soaring high car values, inflation and other things that are affecting residents of our community.”

GiftOutline Gift Article