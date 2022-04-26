Robbery reported outside FBI headquarters in Washington

Placeholder while article actions load

An armed robbery was reported Tuesday night in downtown Washington at 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue — an unusual place for such a crime, not because it is downtown but because it is steps from the front door of FBI headquarters. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Officers were called to the intersection about 6:45 p.m. after a robbery involving a gun was reported there, a police spokesman said. The victim was not described and it was unclear what was taken. No injury was reported.

Even as the frequency of robberies has been increasing in the city this year, some places would appear to be unlikely sites for such crimes to occur.

Certainly a robbery would not be expected at the front door of the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building, listed as 935 Pennsylvania Avenue NW. But the building stretches for a full block, from 9th Street to 10th, where the robbery was reported.

Moreover, FBI premises in Washington are guarded by the FBI Police, a law enforcement agency entrusted with the safety of FBI property.

It was not clear Tuesday night how much thought was given to the location of the holdup by those who carried it out.

Although the headquarters building is large and imposing in its bulk, there is little in the way of dramatic or vivid signage to suggest the work that goes on inside.

And it was not certain from the preliminary information officially available which of the four corners of the intersection was the site of the crime.

But it is also true that the large federal building on the south side of Pennsylvania, across the street from the FBI building, is the headquarters of the Department of Justice.

