Police investigate homicides in Northeast, Northwest Washington

D.C. police have identified a man who was fatally shot Monday afternoon in the Deanwood neighborhood of Northeast Washington.
Police have not made an arrest and did not discuss a possible motive.
Hours later, a D.C. police spokesman said another man was fatally shot in the 5200 block of South Dakota Avenue NE, in the Michigan Park area.
The shooting occurred at about 11:35 p.m. Police have not released the name of the victim pending notification of relatives. No other details were immediately available.
Also, authorities have identified a man who died after he was shot and stabbed Saturday in the 700 block of Morton Street NW, near Georgia Avenue and east of Columbia Heights.
The incident occurred about 5:15 p.m. Police said the victim, Earnest Ray Thompson III, 38, of Northwest Washington, died at a hospital. Police said he had been stabbed several times and shot once.
At a news conference Monday on violence in the District, the city’s police chief, Robert J. Contee III, said the killing on Morton Street occurred during an argument between two men at a birthday party.
No arrest has been made.
There have been 55 homicides recorded in the District this year, a 7 percent drop from this time in 2021. That year ended with the most killings since 2003.