Police investigate homicides in Northeast, Northwest Washington

D.C. police have identified a man who was fatally shot Monday afternoon in the Deanwood neighborhood of Northeast Washington. Kinnon Abdullah, 22, of Northeast Washington, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 5200 block of Just Street NE, near the border with Maryland, police said. The shooting occurred about 3:25 p.m.

Police have not made an arrest and did not discuss a possible motive.

Hours later, a D.C. police spokesman said another man was fatally shot in the 5200 block of South Dakota Avenue NE, in the Michigan Park area.

The shooting occurred at about 11:35 p.m. Police have not released the name of the victim pending notification of relatives. No other details were immediately available.

Also, authorities have identified a man who died after he was shot and stabbed Saturday in the 700 block of Morton Street NW, near Georgia Avenue and east of Columbia Heights.

The incident occurred about 5:15 p.m. Police said the victim, Earnest Ray Thompson III, 38, of Northwest Washington, died at a hospital. Police said he had been stabbed several times and shot once.

At a news conference Monday on violence in the District, the city’s police chief, Robert J. Contee III, said the killing on Morton Street occurred during an argument between two men at a birthday party.

No arrest has been made.

There have been 55 homicides recorded in the District this year, a 7 percent drop from this time in 2021. That year ended with the most killings since 2003.

