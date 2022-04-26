Lawmakers return to Richmond to take up vetoes and Dems’ internal drama

Placeholder while article actions load

RICHMOND — Virginia’s General Assembly returns to the Capitol Wednesday to take up vetoes and amendments handed down by the governor, but the hottest topics might be those that aren’t on the agenda. There’s still no agreement on a state budget, for instance. House and Senate negotiators continue to trade ideas on the two-year spending plan, but were not able to work out differences in time to produce something to vote on this week.

Democrats in the House of Delegates, meanwhile, are caught up in internal drama over leadership, with a faction of newer members looking to unseat Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn (Fairfax) and Caucus Chairwoman Charniele Herring (Alexandria) in what is likely to be a rowdy, closed-door meeting before the legislative session gets underway.

The actual business of the legislature begins at noon as delegates and senators take up 26 bills vetoed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and more than 100 bills with amendments he proposed.

Advertisement

Though Youngkin drew fire for an unusual set of vetoes that seemed targeted at particular Democratic lawmakers and even blue parts of the state, don’t look for the General Assembly to overturn any of those actions. The House of Delegates is controlled by Republicans, who are extremely unlikely to defy their governor. While Democrats control the Senate, their margin is slim and rejecting a veto requires a two-thirds vote.

Instead, lawmakers are likely to tussle over the details of various amendments that Youngkin has suggested, many of them technical in nature.

“It’s gonna be a loooong day,” House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore (R-Scott) said Tuesday. He joked about the disarray on the Democratic side of the aisle, offering to give them more time to meet in caucus and citing an adage about an opponent at war with itself: “Don’t ever get in the way, right? Just let it roll,” he said.

Before legislators get down to work in the chambers, House Democrats will confront an attempted internal coup in a private caucus meeting Wednesday morning. Del. Don L. Scott Jr. (Portsmouth) announced over the weekend that he plans to call for a caucus vote to remove Filler-Corn and Herring.

Advertisement

If the caucus votes to remove them, Scott is calling for elections on the spot to replace them. He would run for minority leader and has nominated Del. Sally L. Hudson (Charlottesville) to replace Herring as caucus chairwoman and Del. Dan Helmer (Fairfax) for vice chairman for outreach — the position Scott resigned from over the weekend.

Filler-Corn’s camp and Scott’s spent the day before the meeting trying to shore up support with a flurry of phone calls to members. Filler-Corn’s supporters said a vote for ouster would leave Democrats rudderless, contending that party bylaws would not allow for snap elections. But Scott’s supporters noted that the bylaws are silent on the subject of notice of elections.

The outcome of what would be a secret ballot seemed uncertain, with both sides trying to project confidence.

Advertisement

Youngkin’s vetoes included nine of the 10 bills sponsored by Sen. Adam P. Ebbin (D-Alexandria), even though he signed identical House bills in six of those cases.

Typically a governor signs both versions, allowing both sponsors bragging rights for getting a bill passed into law. Longtime state legislators said they could not think of a case in which a governor signed one bill and vetoed its companion.

All of Ebbin’s vetoed bills passed the House and Senate by overwhelming margins; six won unanimous support in both chambers. Those included a measure to bolster consumer data protection and another to require real estate agents to disclose if they have an ownership interest in the transaction.

Another, which passed the Senate 40-0 and the House 81-16, would repeal an antiquated 1920s law requiring that adult children financially support their elderly parents, punishable by up to a year in jail.

Advertisement

Youngkin appeared to be targeting Ebbin for a nominations battle that began when Senate Democrats rejected a Trump administration official for Youngkin’s Cabinet. Ebbin is the chairman of a committee that handles nominations.

All of Youngkin’s vetoes targeted bills sponsored by Democrats, and four of them were against bills filed by Arlington Del. Patrick A. Hope (D), including one to lift tobacco use penalties on health insurance premiums that was widely supported in both chambers

.Many of Youngkin’s roughly 100 proposed amendments involve minor issues, such as correcting the dollar amount on a measure to compensate someone wrongly imprisoned for a crime they didn’t commit.

But Youngkin drew strong reactions for proposing an amendment to a routine school board bill so that Loudoun County would have to hold elections for its entire school board this fall, shortening some members’ terms. The move takes aim at a county where conservative parental grievance against the school board provided enormous energy for Youngkin’s election last year.

Advertisement

“It’ll be very interesting to see how they treat the Loudoun County bill, that’s probably the most obvious bill in which Youngkin is playing to a national audience,” said Robert Holsworth, a longtime political analyst in Richmond.

In theory, he said, the amendment could be difficult for some Republicans to support because it features the state “interfering” with a local election. And it “provides the Democrats with a genuine opportunity to highlight governmental overreach on the part of a Republican governor,” Holsworth said.

But given the struggle going on over Democratic leadership in the House, he added, it’s not clear that the caucus will be organized enough to take advantage of the opportunity.

Republican legislators said they did not expect any of the governor’s vetoes to be overridden, including those that seemed intended to punish Ebbin for a protracted tit-for-tat over gubernatorial nominations.

GiftOutline Gift Article