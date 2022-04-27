D.C. attorney general hopefuls debate, but McDuffie is disinvited

Placeholder while article actions load

Three men running to be D.C.’s attorney general sparred on Tuesday evening about what makes a lawyer most qualified for the job, in a candidates’ forum in which perhaps the loudest answer to that question came from who was not onstage. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Kenyan R. McDuffie, the city council member who was until last week a front-runner for the attorney general post, was disinvited from the forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters and George Washington University, after the D.C. Board of Elections ruled that McDuffie’s decade on the D.C. Council doesn’t count as the sort of legal work that makes a person statutorily eligible to be the District’s top attorney.

McDuffie is still campaigning and has appealed the board’s decision to the D.C. Court of Appeals; the appeals hearing took place Wednesday morning, the day after GW’s forum.

In his absence, candidates Ryan Jones, Brian Schwalb and Bruce Spiva did not mention him, but jockeyed over what it takes to be suited for the post.

“An attorney general needs to have years of doing the hard work of practicing law,” Schwalb said, in a line that could almost have come out of the recent hearings on who is qualified to run for the job. Schwalb listed the many sorts of cases he has been involved with, as partner-in-charge of the law firm Venable’s D.C. office. “I alone in this race bring that experience. And what happens when you’ve represented a lot of different types of clients is you learn how to exercise judgment.”

Spiva, who brought the challenge that resulted in McDuffie’s removal from the ballot, argued that his own experience on the sorts of cases that the attorney general’s office handles, including antitrust and tenant protection lawsuits, makes him the most prepared. “I’m ready and prepared to take on these type of fights. I’ve been the David against the Goliath, and I’m prepared to do it and win…," he said. “These are the type of things I’ve been working on for 30 years.”

While Spiva’s and McDuffie’s campaigns have parried in the hearings over McDuffie’s fitness, Schwalb has largely stayed out of that fray. In an interview Tuesday, he said, “The Court of Appeals has a tough decision to make.” But he added, “We’re having a conversation about whether someone is minimally qualified to meet the bare minimum requirement,” and said he felt District voters should instead be discussing who is the most qualified.

GW law school dean Dayna Bowen Matthew’s questions elicited fairly few differences in perspective among the three men on issues. All three spoke of the need to invest in childhood services to prevent young people from committing acts of violence when they grow up, and advocated for the District taking on more responsibility for its criminal prosecutions even in the absence of statehood.

One disagreement arose over whether the city should be forcibly dismantling tent encampments where homeless people sleep; Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who is running for reelection this year, began doing so in recent months after launching a program meant to offer housing vouchers to people living in encampments before removing their tents.

Schwalb said as attorney general, he would sue landlords who fail to maintain adequate housing conditions, then said he objected to encampment clearings: “I don’t favor using bulldozers to move people out of there. We have to deal with them as human beings,” he said, one of the few lines of the night that drew a round of applause.

Jones followed that by disagreeing. “There has to be a humane way to remove these encampments, because they do create real dangers to passersby” and to homeless people who can fall victim to harsh weather or to violence when exposed to the elements, Jones said. He suggested that homeless people could spread coronavirus to people walking past as well. “When it comes to clearing encampments, I think it has to be done, because it creates a greater danger.”

Spiva disagreed with Jones, siding with Schwalb against encampment clearings.

Throughout the forum, the candidates gave examples of ways they might use the position of attorney general if they were to succeed Karl A. Racine (D), the only person who has held the job since the city started electing its top lawyer in 2014.

Spiva spoke of ways he could use the position to increase the stock of affordable housing in the District, including enforcing agreements with developers who promise to build affordable units but don’t always keep their word; taking legal action to force owners of decrepit properties to pay for repairs or sell; and continuing Racine’s work on the city’s zoning code.

Jones suggested a clinic on wills and trusts to help D.C. residents with estate planning

Schwalb focused in part on the attorney general’s role as chief prosecutor handling juvenile criminal cases in the District. (Federal prosecutors handle the city’s adult cases since D.C. does not have a state court system.) Noting an increase in voters’ discussions about feeling unsafe in their neighborhoods recently, during a political season that has centered largely on crime, Schwalb said he would focus on prosecuting young offenders in violent cases, particularly gun crimes and carjackings. “I’m never going to give up on a kid here in the District. That means rehabilitation services even as they’re being punished,” he said.

GW and the League of Women Voters will host a second forum, for mayoral candidates, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The event in GW’s Morton Auditorium is open to the public, with proof of coronavirus vaccination and identification required at the door.

