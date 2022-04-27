Two homicides, one critical shooting in D.C. before 8 a.m.

Placeholder while article actions load

Police are investigating two homicides and one shooting that occurred in the District before 8 a.m. Wednesday, with the most recent incident occurring during rush hour on a busy street near Nationals Park. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The first fatal incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on the 5300 block of Astor Place S.E. Police said they found a man in the vestibule of a building with an apparent gunshot wound. Delonte Williams, of Southeast D.C., died on the scene. He was 24.

About two hours later, police responded to a call on the 1500 block of Benning Road NE. Inside a residence on that block, they said they found a woman suffering from an apparent stab wound. Ladonia Boggs, a 39-year-old from Northeast Washington, died at the scene.

Last year, police accused Boggs of disposing her infant son’s remains in a trash receptacle after she said he died in early May 2021. Prosecutors later decided not to pursue a murder charge, and she was released on her own recognizance. Police said her death has no known connection to the missing child.

Relatives of Boggs and Williams could not be immediately reached.

Later Wednesday morning, around 7:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street SW, police said a man was struck by gunfire. He was unconscious and unresponsive, and police transported him to a hospital for treatment.

D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III told the press Wednesday morning that the shooting in the Navy Yard area had “domestic overtones” and that he is hopeful the victim will survive.

All three incidents are under investigation.

The bloody start to the day came after a difficult last few days for District residents. On Friday, a sniper sprayed more than 200 bullets toward a school in the Van Ness neighborhood, leaving four people wounded. Three other men were shot on Kennedy Street in Northwest Washington that same evening.

On Saturday, a man died after he was shot and stabbed at a birthday party near Georgia Avenue, east of Columbia Heights. There were two homicides in the District on Monday.

