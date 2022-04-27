Va. House Democrats oust former speaker Filler-Corn as party leader

Placeholder while article actions load

A handful of fairly new state delegates engineered the revolt against Filler-Corn (Fairfax), led by Del. Don L. Scott Jr. (Portsmouth), who was seeking to replace her as minority leader. Democrats voted to remove her in a private caucus meeting, according to three people with direct knowledge of the proceedings who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

RICHMOND — House Democrats ousted Del. Eileen Filler-Corn as their party’s leader in a closed-door meeting at the state Capitol Wednesday, deposing the former House speaker who drew criticism after the party lost control of the chamber in the November elections.

But Democrats rebuffed Scott’s call to immediately hold elections to replace her, according to two of those people.

The three sources also said Caucus Chairwoman Charniele Herring (Alexandria) survived a vote on whether she should be ousted.

The leadership drama came on a day when the General Assembly was gathering for its annual veto session, to consider the vetoes and amendments that Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) made to bills passed earlier this year by the divided General Assembly. Youngkin’s victory last fall in a seemingly solidly blue state led to some finger-pointing among Democrats, who also saw their two-year majority in the House slip away.