Va. GA fails to overturn several vetoes, debates gov.’s proposals

RICHMOND — The Virginia General Assembly wrestled Wednesday with vetoes and amendments issued by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), with the Republican-controlled House of Delegates mostly upholding the governor’s actions while the Democratic-controlled Senate shot some down. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The House let stand all 10 vetoes that Youngkin aimed at bills in the chamber — all of which had passed with bipartisan support, several overwhelmingly. The Senate had just begun taking up his vetoes late Wednesday afternoon.

Democrats put up a fight on several of the vetoes, highlighting what they said were inaccuracies or inconsistencies in the governor’s reasoning. Del. Charniele Herring (D-Alexandria) accused Youngkin of acting mainly "to strike back at Democrats” and "to fan the flames of culture war in order to boost his national profile.”

Del. Nadarius Clark (D-Portsmouth) argued that a bill he had sponsored setting a three-year statute of limitations on medical debt was supported by a wide range of consumer groups and had passed the House by a margin of 89-7.

“We all agree this is a good bill,” said Del. Marcus Simon (D-Fairfax). “Are we going to have the courage of our convictions? Are we going to do what we thought was right 60 days ago or are we going to take our marching orders from the policy office of the governor?”

The House failed to overturn the veto on a party-line vote of 48-52.

Del. Patrick A. Hope (D-Arlington) argued that a bill he had sponsored to stop allowing health insurance companies to levy a surcharge against people who use tobacco was the unanimous recommendation of a bipartisan study commission and followed national studies that showed it would lower costs for consumers. Youngkin vetoed the bill, claiming that it would increase costs for consumers.

“The governor got this one wrong, and big-time,” Hope said. The House failed to overturn that veto on the same party-line vote, 48-52.

Youngkin’s proposed amendments to bills were meeting a slightly more mixed fate in the House, though. Republicans agreed to pass by — not vote on — an amendment proposed by Youngkin that would have reduced by $1 the amount paid to a man who had been wrongly imprisoned for 22 years.

“If ever, ever there was a situation in which someone deserves every penny, every dollar that they have been promised, this is one of those situations,” Del. Richard “Rip” Sullivan Jr. (D-Fairfax) said.

Republicans also agreed to not vote on an amendment proposed by Youngkin that would have required the General Assembly to vote again next year on a law setting out qualifications for membership on boards and commissions in the city of Falls Church. However, Republicans approved an amendment proposed by Youngkin to require people on the city’s boards and commissions to be legal citizens.

On the other side of the Capitol, senators slogged through dozens of bills that Youngkin had amended, mostly without debate and with bipartisan agreement to changes that they deemed purely technical in nature.

But the chamber also rejected some of Youngkin’s amendments in more than 10 cases — at times with Republicans bucking the new governor alongside Democrats.

The Senate voted unanimously against Youngkin’s attempt to gut a bill intended to beef up the state’s flood preparedness. Only three of the Senate’s 19 Republicans stood with Youngkin on an amendment that would have forced a citizen challenging a governor’s executive order to do so in Richmond City Circuit Court — an inconvenience for people living in far-flung corners of the state that the rest of the Senate saw as an attempt to make such challenges more daunting.

A handful of Republicans crossed party lines to reject other Youngkin amendments, including a bill related to requirements for serving on Falls Church City commissions.

In a few cases, Republicans who objected to the governor’s amendments to their bills pushed back in a slightly less confrontational way, by asking that the recommendation get passed by for the day and, therefore, not get a vote.

Amendments that do not get a vote fail and the bill returns to the governor in its original form, as is the case when the governor’s amendments get voted down. The governor then can choose to sign the unamended bill, allow it to become law without his signature or veto it. If he opts for a veto, the General Assembly will not have a chance to override it.

