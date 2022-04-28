Arlington County lawmakers give themselves $20K pay raise

Placeholder while article actions load

Arlington County Board members voted this week to approve a salary bump for themselves of about $20,000 each, a move the lawmakers say will make it easier for a wider array of candidates to take on the full-time workload of legislating in this costly Northern Virginia suburb. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The board’s five members, all Democrats, gave themselves the raise — an increase of about 32 to 35 percent over their current salaries — as part of the $1.5 billion county budget they passed on Tuesday. Starting in July, the chair will make $83,413, up from $63,071, and all other board members will be paid $77,648, up from $57,337.

While the board member roles in Arlington are only part-time positions, the work of overseeing a county staff of nearly 4,000 has not necessarily panned out that way. Current and past lawmakers have reported workloads ranging from 35 to 60 hours a week.

In practice, that meant many board members had to be independently wealthy or rely on the income of a spouse or other family members to live, campaign and legislate in one of the nation’s wealthiest counties. Some other large jurisdictions in Northern Virginia, including Fairfax County, already pay their lawmakers upward of $90,000.

“It’s really important that anybody who’s qualified and wants to run is able to run, and every year it’s gotten harder and harder,” said board member Libby Garvey. “I’m hoping this is going to be a step in the right direction to actually make it [the board] more democratic, with better representation.”

“This is not the Virginia of 200 years ago. We should have a county board where you can make a living off of serving in this role,” said board member Matt de Ferranti. “That’s the way we’ll have the best representative board that can make decisions that will serve the community well.”

As part of the county budget, lawmakers gave most Arlington government employees merit increases of 5.25 percent. Uniformed firefighters and sheriff’s deputies will receive an 8.5 percent bump in pay, and uniformed police officers will see a 13.5 percent increase.

Debate about raising board member salaries dates back several years, amid persistent calls for other changes to Arlington’s local government — from the number of board members to how they are elected, and beyond.

Unlike their neighbors around the D.C. region, Arlington voters do not directly elect a top local official, such as a mayor or county executive. The Arlington chairmanship typically rotates among its members, who take on one-year terms as determined by their colleagues each January.

All five board members are also elected at-large, an arrangement that exists only in smaller jurisdictions, like the cities of Alexandria or Falls Church. At just 26 square miles, Arlington is one of the geographically smallest counties in the country.

Critics have said these arrangements hamper the chair’s ability to build relationships with top government officials around the region and limit direct representation on the board for different parts of Arlington.

The five members serve staggered four-year terms, which means that there is at least one local race every November. Board Chair Katie Cristol said during Tuesday’s meeting that by law, the board can only raise lawmakers’ salary cap in the year that two board members are up for reelection. (Both she and Vice Chair Christian Dorsey are up for reelection in 2023.)

In discussions with residents and civic leaders two years ago, county lawmakers reached the conclusion that board members should make approximately the area median income for a one-member household — nearly $100,000, Cristol said. “The idea there being that board members ought to make not more than the average Arlingtonian, but not less either.”

Voting on her own salary, she noted from the dais, still made her uneasy. But what pushed her over the edge, she said, was hearing the need for higher salaries “from people who would very much like to see somebody else in these seats.”

