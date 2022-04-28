The best things to do in the D.C. area the week of April 28-May 4

Placeholder while article actions load

Thursday, April 28 Great Works on Screen: “West Side Story” at Chamber Dance Project: Compare and contrast two versions of “West Side Story” with Washington contemporary ballet company Chamber Dance Project as part of the D.C. organization’s Great Works series. Over glasses of wine in the Chamber Dance Project’s downtown headquarters, artistic director Diane Coburn Bruning will lead the conversation and provide historical context during a viewing of dance scenes from the 1961 musical choreographed by Jerome Robbins and this year’s Oscars best picture nominee choreographed by Justin Peck. 6:30 to 8 p.m. $25.

Whiskey and Barrel Nite at Union Market: Whether you like your whiskey to be Irish, Japanese, Scotch, French or American, there’s something to pique your interest — and palate — at the Whiskey and Barrel Nite at Union Market’s Dock 5. Tickets to this evening festival include access to more than 150 whiskeys in various styles and finishes, so it’s easy to graze if something catches your eye and move on if you don’t love it. (Browse the full list of participants here.) Beyond sipping, there’s a buffet of “whiskey-infused” food, cocktails, and barrel-aged beers and spirits. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. $99-$119.

Asesinato at Slash Run: Most bands like to rehearse before a show, but Asesinato prepares by not preparing. As one of the most searing hardcore bands in the District, the quartet sometimes chooses to play its mostly-remembered songs cold, which makes it tricky to tell whether you’re hearing a tight thing loosening or a loose thing tightening, until the same goes for your brain. But when Asesinato vocalist D.J. Doroheng says, “Chances are, I won’t even remember the lyrics when I’m performing them,” it doesn’t mean that his dog keeps eating his homework. It means that the existential intensity of an Asesinato set might push him into a temporary state of dissociation. Last year, the band released its “Loving Kindness Meditation” EP, which, in the greater family tree of D.C. hardcore, makes Asesinato sound like a poisonous bud growing at the end of the Void branch. 8 p.m. $12.

Friday, April 29

Georgetown French Market: The stretch of Wisconsin Avenue known as Book Hill turns into a little slice of Paris each spring with the Georgetown French Market. Locally owned boutiques, galleries, antique stores and other outposts in the neighborhood set up stalls outside on widened sidewalks for bargain shoppers, while musicians, a caricature artist and stilt walkers provide the entertainment. You can grab lunch from an outdoor grill, or croissants and discounted French wine from Patisserie Poupon. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Free.

Ted Leo at the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage: Ted Leo was D.C. indie-rock royalty in the first decade of this new millennium, thanks to the one-two punch of “The Tyranny of Distance” and “Hearts of Oak,” two albums packed with kinetic new wave, pop-punk and post-punk jams, fueled by Leo’s unmistakable voice and deft songwriting. There’s always been much more to Leo’s life and career than fans realized — this Stereogum long read goes to some dark places — but the music has remained constant. He’s performing free at the Millennium Stage, which is exactly the kind of show that should appeal to those who remember singing along to “Where Have All the Rude Boys Gone” on a school night at Black Cat circa 2004. (If you can’t get a babysitter, there’s a live stream option, too.) 6 p.m. Free.

Choir! Choir! Choir! at Wolf Trap: How would you like to be the featured entertainment at Wolf Trap for an evening? Choir! Choir! Choir! is a singalong event, complete with lyric sheets, designed to get crowds singing songs by Robyn, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston and the Talking Heads (to name but a few) in harmony, even if your only experience is in the shower. 6:30 p.m. $24.

Ho99o9 at Songbyrd: Pronounced “horror,” New Jersey duo Ho99o9 lives up to its name, delivering a shocking mix of industrial, hip-hop, hardcore punk and speed metal that exists at the extreme edge of popular music. So when the band tapped Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker to produce its new album, “Skin,” fans might have worried that the pop-punk legend would give an unwelcome makeover to the pair’s terrifying sound. Fear not: Ho99o9 is just as sonically violent as ever, bounding from machine-gun drums and larynx-shredding screams to the chopped-and-screwed eeriness of Houston rap. “For the record, the day Horror does Pop Punk is the day racism will end in the world lol,” the band tweeted. “This album with Travis Barker is unique from everything he has ever done, if you think otherwise then your wrong. Always good to step out that comfort zone & challenge things musically.” 7 p.m. $25.

Saturday, April 30

Glen Echo Park Carousel Day: A sure sign that summer is coming: This is the grand opening weekend for Glen Echo Park’s beloved 101-year-old Dentzel Carousel. Bring the kids (or your favorite adult) to take a spin on the horses, giraffe or lion, or cuddle up in one of the chariots while the Wurlitzer band organ plays. Afterward, there are live music and dance performances throughout the park, arts and crafts activities, and open galleries and studios to explore. Come back Sunday for the Magic Garden Flower Bloom, an interactive art installation packed with crocheted flowers. Make a donation to the park and you can pick one to take home. Carousel Day, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Magic Garden Flower Bloom, Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. Free admission. Carousel rides $2 each, or $5 for an all-day pass.

Afro-Atlantic Histories Festival at National Gallery of Art: Throughout the past week, the National Gallery of Art has held discussions about the artistic output of the African diaspora in response to the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade. The week ends with a celebration of the myriad cultures throughout the world where African culture thrives: This day-long festival includes cooking demonstrations from the museum’s executive chef Chris Curtis, who will be whipping up his Jamaican jerk chicken; musical performances, including the all-female percussion ensemble Batalá Washington; and a pop-up shop featuring Black-owned businesses such as Bailiwick Clothing. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

Petworth Porchfest: One of D.C.’s biggest music festivals features more than 100 bands playing on 78 stages. Okay, make that two stages and 76 front porches. Petworth Porchfest, which launched last year as a socially distanced celebration of the arts, returns with an even-more-sprawling selection of free outdoor concerts hosted by neighborhood residents. There are some familiar names among the performers — the “twitchy, paranoid punk jams” of Weird Babies, “intriguing experimental” cello-and-guitar duo Janel and Anthony, the brass-driven grooves of Crush Funk — but half the fun is wandering around and listening to the music drifting through the air. (A detailed map and schedule are available on linktr.ee/PetworthPorchFest.) Musicians take the “stage” for 45-minute sets at the top of the hour between 2 and 5 p.m.; the featured stages are located at Petworth Recreation Center (801 Taylor St. NW) and the Art of Noize (821 Upshur St. NW). 2 to 6 p.m. Free.

Project Glow at the Festival Grounds at RFK Stadium: Glow has been spreading the gospel of electronic dance music in D.C. since 1999, giving trance and house fans early tastes of Tiesto, Armin van Buuren and Paul van Dyk. But when Glow has been involved in large outdoor events, its organizers have looked outside of D.C. Given the opportunity to finally host a festival in the city, Glow leaped at the opportunity. “I wanted to do something in D.C. proper,” says Pete Kalamoutsos, Glow’s co-founder and CEO. “I think it’s long overdue. This has been 20 years in the making.” Project Glow’s layout includes two main stages — the Eternal Stage and the Pulse Stage — and Unity Square, which features vendors, art installations, a Ferris wheel and the Boombox Art Car, a boombox-shaped stage for up-and-coming and local talent. The lineup features 30 performers per day among the three stages, and a spectrum of performers that includes bigger names like Diplo, Above and Beyond, and Martin Garrix, and artists on the verge, such as John Summit and locals Late London b2b Misha. Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 11 p.m. $100-$200.

11 Years of Brew-Tality at DC Brau: DC Brau marks 11 years in business with an all-day party that combines the brewery’s favorite things. There are multiple pro wrestling matches, including one featuring AC Mack, who won the IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship earlier this year. Live music comes from metal band Loud Boyz and a “surprise mysterious headliner” that’s big enough to sell out local clubs. Throw in DJs, food trucks and, of course, beer — including the debut of Loud Brau Lager in honor of the Loud Boyz — and it’s an action-packed afternoon. Noon to 8 p.m. $35.

Pabllo Vittar at 9:30 Club: Earlier this month, Pabllo Vittar made history, becoming the first drag queen to perform at Coachella, the sprawling arts and music festival that brings a quarter of a million people to the California desert. The accolade was the latest in the 28-year-old pop star’s meteoric ascent, which has largely happened amid a rising tide of homophobia in her native Brazil. Undeterred, Vittar continues to mix Brazilian styles with dance-pop from around the world; she first came to prominence with a Portuguese remake of Major Lazer’s “Lean On” and went on to collaborate with the dance hitmakers for another smash. Now, revelers who didn’t make it to Indio can get the full Pabllo Vittar experience in the friendly confines of 9:30 Club. 10 p.m. $30.

Sunday, May 1

Road to Roots Picnic at the Kennedy Center: Hip-hop legends the Roots are turning their Twitch digital streaming series “Road To Roots Picnic,” showcasing up-and-coming Black musicians, into a live event at the Kennedy Center. Originally slated for February, this concert curated by the Roots as part of their Kennedy Center two-year For the Culture program residency will feature R&B sister duo VanJess, Baltimore-raised songwriter Serpentwithfeet and soul singer India Shawn. 8 p.m. $39-$75.

Literary Hill BookFest: The Literary Hill BookFest is back IRL after going virtual for the past two years, bringing together nearly 40 writers, poets and bibliophiles at Eastern Market. Drop by for author talks and panel discussions, a children’s corner with story time, and stalls from booksellers such as Capitol Hill Books and East City Bookshop, then add a verse to the community-penned poem. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

Bachanal at the Bullpen: How many dance parties get a crowd moving by spinning Afrobeats, bachata, soca and go-go? A distinctive blend of music from Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and D.C. is exactly how Adobo has packed venues from Big Chief to the Kennedy Center. This weekend, Adobo is heading to the Bullpen for Bachanal, an all-outdoor party with DJs SpydaT.E.K., Mathias, Boi Jeanius and Pedro Night. General admission tickets include unlimited hard seltzer and beer; VIP tickets have access to a separate level, tequila tastings, early admission, and exclusive bar and bathroom access. 3 to 10 p.m. $45-$75.

Emma G at DC9: New Zealand-born singer-songwriter Emma G spent February of last year writing a song a day. “I was writing some material that … explored parts of my psyche that I hadn’t given myself an opportunity to heal from in my previous years of therapy and songwriting and whatnot,” she says. Some of those songs ended up on an album called “Born in Crisis,” and a handful of others make up her latest release, “I Am,” a collection of raw and vulnerable songs. And as she prepares to celebrate the release of “I Am” at DC9, her ambition isn’t just to pack out the D.C. club, but to pack it out with people who are on a similar wavelength. “This sounds horrible, but I want people to cry when I’m performing,” she says. “I want people to feel things and leave every show feeling able to take on the frickin’ world.” 8 p.m. $15.

Monday, May 2

John Waters at Politics and Prose: By this point, you know what to expect from John Waters: the perfect balance of fun and filth. The prolific filmmaker and author talks about his latest book — and first novel — “Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance” at the Connecticut Avenue NW branch of Politics and Prose. Recent years have brought the 76-year-old subversive Baltimore icon into the mainstream, including the induction of his film “Pink Flamingos” into the Library of Congress’s National Film Registry. 7 p.m. Free.

Bites & Libations and Outdoor Spring Market at Cork Wine Bar and Market: The D.C. chapter of Re:Her, a nonprofit focused on advancing opportunities for women in the restaurant and beverage industry, rings in the spring season with, fittingly, bites and goods. The women behind some of D.C.’s food and drink mainstays will be on hand for tastings, including Ruth Gresser of Pizzeria Paradiso and Rachel Topelius of Anxo Cidery. Psst: This is the perfect place to find gifts for Mother’s Day, which is fast approaching. 6 to 9 p.m. $75.

Tuesday, May 3

Koffee at the Fillmore Silver Spring: When Koffee won the Grammy for best reggae album for her debut EP, “Rapture,” she became the first woman and youngest artist to win the award. In both music and the business around it, timing is everything: The trophy was handed out in January 2020, meaning the global introduction to the Jamaican artist that was to follow was put on hold because of the pandemic. Thankfully, the wait was worth it; the 22-year-old’s new album, “Gifted,” is a potent, forward-facing blend of reggae, dancehall and rap that builds on “Rapture,” incorporates the history of Jamaican music and finds the star ready for the world. As she told Apple Music, “I feel honored when I listen back to these songs, perfectly arranged and beautifully done, feeling like, ‘Yeah, I am gifted.’” 8 p.m. $45.

Wednesday, May 4

Helado Negro at 9:30 Club: As Helado Negro, Roberto Carlos Lange takes folk music to the cosmos, exploring the intricacies of the personal-political spectrum over synthesizer textures, gentle guitar strumming and barely-there beats. After 2019’s well-regarded “This Is How You Smile,” Lange returned last year with “Far In,” a sun-dappled collection that is lighter and groovier than its predecessor. The record is well-suited for spring-summer daydreams and disco dancing, with the Ecuadoran American artist turning what could seem — in less talented hands — like navel gazing into something deeper and more inclusive. “It doesn’t have to be isolating, to go far in,” he told Pitchfork. “It’s more like an invitation.” 7 p.m. $25.

