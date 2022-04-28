D.C. man charged in killing of woman who said she put baby in trash

Placeholder while article actions load

A D.C. man on Thursday was ordered jailed until trial after authorities said he fatally stabbed his girlfriend, nearly a year after the woman admitted to placing their infant son’s remains in the trash. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Carl Bernard Jones, 44, was charged with second-degree murder while armed in the death of Ladonia Boggs. Early Wednesday, police responded to a call in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE. Inside the doorway of one of the apartments at the building, they found the body of 39-year-old Boggs.

According to court records, authorities found puncture wounds on her abdomen and right calf. Authorities in the records described a trail of blood leading from her body through the bedroom, down the hallway and to the living room, where blood was also found on the couch.

Hours later, police obtained security camera images that they said shows Jones carrying a knife outside of Boggs’s building. Detectives later found and questioned Jones about Boggs’s death, according to court documents.

Advertisement

During questioning, court documents state, Jones admitted to detectives that he and his girlfriend had occasionally smoked PCP. After detectives asked him if he was responsible for Boggs’s killing, court documents say he responded: “If I did, would I be wrong for doing that?”

Jones was arrested and charged in Boggs’s killing late Wednesday. He appeared before D.C. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Renee Raymond, who described the evidence in the charging documents as “incredibly strong.” The judge ordered Jones held in the D.C. jail until trial.

Last year, police accused Boggs of putting her 2-month-old son Kyon’s remains in a trash receptacle after she said he died in early May 2021. Prosecutors later decided not to pursue a murder charge and instead charged Boggs with tampering with physical evidence. She was not jailed in the case and was scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on June 10.

Advertisement

Authorities did not say whether the case involving the baby was a motive in Boggs’s killing.

During Thursday’s hearing, Jones’s attorney argued that there was no physical evidence or eyewitnesses linking her client to the slaying. Jones’s attorney also argued that Jones lived in the apartment with Boggs, which she said explained why security camera footage showed him outside the building. During questioning by detectives, his attorney said, Jones also denied being involved in his girlfriend’s death.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sitara Witanachchi argued that Jones was captured on video throwing a “bloody carpet” into a dumpster.

Boggs’s lack of cooperation in the case involving the missing baby last year frustrated authorities.

According to court documents, on May 5, Boggs telephoned Jones and told him that the D.C. Child and Family Services Agency had removed their son from her home. The next day, Jones called the agency to inquire. A social worker told Jones that the baby had not been removed from Boggs’s care. The social worker then contacted city authorities, including D.C. police, about the missing child and Boggs’s PCP use.

Advertisement

Boggs then told police that “a lady” from Child and Family Services had removed her son from her care.

After being confronted about her account, Boggs told authorities that she had given the baby to her godmother.

But after authorities were unable to find the godmother, Boggs told police she was sleeping in the same bed with her son and rolled over him while she was asleep after smoking PCP earlier in the day, according to court documents. When she awakened, she saw that the baby was not breathing, placed his body in a dumpster and gave his clothes to a neighbor.

GiftOutline Gift Article