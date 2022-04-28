A used fire engine ties Loudoun County to struggling Miss. community

Placeholder while article actions load

Loudoun County officials plan to travel to rural Holmes County, Miss. this weekend to formally present a used fire engine, an exchange that is the foundation for a new partnership between one of the nation’s richest counties and one of its poorest. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With a median household income of about $24,000, Holmes County — home to a cluster of small towns that rely on soybean, corn and wheat farms — struggles to provide basic services to its nearly 16,000 residents, officials there said.

Roads are in disrepair, schoolchildren lack access to the Internet and, for some towns, a fire can mean complete ruin for the small business owners and farmers in the area due to a lack of sufficient fire trucks.

The 765-square-mile county only has five, one of which is 23 years old, while a sixth in need of a new motor sits idle, one official there said.

In 2019, Eddie Carthan, a Holmes County supervisor at the time, made those needs known to Phyllis J. Randall (D), the chair of Loudoun’s board, when the two met at a conference in D.C.

Carthan was already aware that Loudoun consistently ranks among the wealthiest counties in the country — its median household income is about $150,000 — and had contacted Randall in advance of the conference.

“I asked for their county to adopt Holmes County,” Carthan recalled saying after he toured Loudoun with Randall during his 2019 visit and saw the Virginia county’s massive data center complexes and gleaming town centers. “I was really impressed by what I saw.”

Randall said she, in turn, was moved by Carthan’s plea.

“He said they need so much, but more than anything else they needed a firetruck for their county,” Randall said. “After listening to him, and hearing his passion I was simply blown away.”

A 2008 Pierce pumper fire engine — which carries the capacity to hold 500 gallons of water and transport four firefighters — became available earlier this year when the Loudoun fire department replaced it with a newer model.

Loudoun Fire Chief Keith Johnson said the county usually trades in those vehicles after taking them out of full service. This fire engine was sold to Holmes County for $25,000 — a low price meant to cover the trade-in value for a machine that can cost about $700,000 new, Johnson said.

The engine arrived in Holmes County via a flatbed truck on Wednesday, Johnson said.

Over the weekend, Loudoun fire officials will train Holmes County fire officials on how to use the yellow-and-white pumper while Randall and her Mississippi counterparts will sign a formal agreement to become sister counties.

That partnership will also benefit Loudoun, Randall said.

In exchange for the fire engine, Holmes County has agreed to help Loudoun strengthen its agricultural sector, including wineries and farm breweries that draw thousands of tourists to Northern Virginia.

The Mississippi county will begin collaborating with Loudoun farmers on how to work better with different soil types in various types of weather, Randall said.

“In other words they will provide us knowledge as we give them a firetruck,” she said.

That truck as already stirred a wave of excitement through Holmes County as it prepares to receive its guests this weekend.

Debra Mabry, a supervisor in Holmes County, said she was overwhelmed by the thought that complete strangers in Northern Virginia were willing to help her community “that needs so much.”

The Loudoun truck will become the star of the Holmes County fleet, based in Lexington, the county seat, she said.

That means it will be the first to respond to a fire in her district, Ebenezer, which currently has no firetruck, Mabry said.

Even then, the truck will have to travel nearly 15 miles before it can put water to flame, she said.

“If it’s a real large fire, by the time a lot of trucks get to us, we have lost our properties,” Mabry said. “We need trucks. With an `S.' ”

