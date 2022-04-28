Judge orders sheriff to comply with Md. authorities in shooting probe

Placeholder while article actions load

BEL AIR, Md. — A judge ordered a sheriff on Thursday to turn over all evidence to Maryland state officials in a fatal shooting by deputies, handing Attorney General Brian E. Frosh a significant win in his efforts to effect police accountability measures passed by the legislature. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The judge granted Frosh a temporary restraining order against Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler, who the attorney general argued was impeding his office’s investigation by withholding evidence such as videos, police radio transmissions and witness information.

Harford County Circuit Court Judge Yolanda L. Curtin said that the language of a law enacted last year alongside other reforms amid a nationwide reckoning on policing is clear, and that the law’s obvious intent was for state officials, rather than local law enforcement agencies, to conduct independent investigations of such shootings.

“Even if the plain language was not clear to that conclusion, it would require this court to consider the legislative history, and that legislative history leads to the exact same conclusion,” Curtin said as she delivered the ruling.

She ordered Gahler to “immediately” hand over the evidence in the death of 53-year-old John Raymond Fauver to the attorney general’s Independent Investigations Division, an agency lawmakers voted to establish last year.

Gahler has for months contested Frosh’s authority under the new law, and on Monday accused the attorney general, who is retiring in January, of launching a “politically motivated attack.”

The attorney general’s office was called after Fauver died in an encounter with deputies Saturday, but its investigators were not permitted to gather evidence.

According to a Harford County sheriff’s release, deputies were dispatched to a call about someone who was suicidal and “believed to have a long gun.” The man, who was later identified as Fauver, was found behind a CVS in Forest Hill. “The interaction concluded with the Deputies’ discharging their firearms,” the release said.

Fauver’s death is the first use-of-force death in Harford since the legislation took effect nearly seven months ago. There have been 15 police-involved deaths in Maryland since October, when the law took effect, according to the attorney general’s office.

“What we wanted was a more uniformed, statewide approach to how investigations of police killings are conducted,” said Del. David Moon (D-Montgomery), vice chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, who worked closely on police accountability legislation last year. “I’m glad to see the courts resolved this quickly in favor of the attorney general.”

Sen. William C. Smith Jr. (D-Montgomery), chairman of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee and sponsor of the legislation, said the judge’s decision “solidifies the intent of the legislature.”

Gahler has repeatedly asserted his disagreement with Frosh’s interpretation of the law in recent months, stating in correspondence to Frosh that he would “not stand down” or “cede [his] own responsibility to investigate” in the event of an officer-involved death. An attorney for Gahler sent a letter to Frosh in December to reiterate that the sheriff “will not follow the protocols issued by” the Independent Investigations Division.

Frosh told the court Thursday that Gahler was refusing to cooperate in the investigation as the law mandates. “He has refused to turn over critical evidence,” Frosh said.

Gahler’s lawyer David Wyand argued that the sheriff was cooperating by letting state investigators watch video evidence on sheriff’s office computers. “They were allowed to pull up any video they want, pause, rewind and watch it again,” Wyand said. “They can have a room, and they can watch it to their hearts’ content.”

Frosh said that didn’t amount to cooperation, considering state investigators would typically analyze video using their own computer software and had also not received other evidence critical to the case. Frosh also said the setup allowed to the sheriff’s office to monitor the state’s investigation.

“This is supposed to be an independent investigation, and their terms and conditions make it exactly the opposite,” Frosh said.

Wyand said the sheriff was acting on local prosecutors’ concerns that the attorney general would compromise the investigation by prematurely releasing video to the public. He also said the sheriff must investigate any criminal acts at the scene by private citizens, a duty incompatible with turning over all the evidence to the attorney general.

“Most officer-involved deaths are going to also involve other crimes in the same chain of events,” Wyand said.

Frosh called the idea that the Sheriff’s Office needed to investigate a potential crime by a private citizen in this case “a phantom.” He added that the local agency was welcome to do so, but said the attorney general’s investigation takes precedence. “The person who is potentially involved in a criminal act — there’s not much evidence that he was — was shot and killed by Harford County sheriff’s deputies,” Frosh said.

Curtin questioned both sides Thursday as they delivered their arguments, but she posed most of her questions to the sheriff’s lawyer.

“Isn’t it also true that even though a crime may occur in Harford County, other agencies may have authority to investigate” in certain places, she asked Wyand, responding to his contention that the sheriff had a duty to investigate all crime within the county. What about along a state highway, she asked, or within the jurisdiction of a city’s police force?

Gahler sat in blue uniform alongside his lawyers Thursday. After the judge’s ruling, he exchanged a cordial handshake with Frosh.

“I’m obviously disappointed, was hoping it would go a different way,” he said afterward. But he acknowledged that the judge had ordered his office to hand over the evidence, “so we’ll be doing that immediately.”

Gahler declined to go into more specifics about the shooting case Thursday.

Frosh said afterward that his office has not received pushback from other local agencies, and he expects the judge’s ruling to settle the matter. “Perhaps I should not have been surprised, but we didn’t anticipate this kind of staunch opposition to our statutorily mandated duty,” he said.

