McDuffie stays off ballot for attorney general, D.C. appeals court rules

The D.C. Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a Board of Elections ruling that knocked attorney general candidate Kenyan R. McDuffie off the June primary ballot, accepting a rival’s argument that McDuffie’s decade on the D.C. Council does not meet the statutory requirements for the position. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The decision comes after lawyers for McDuffie, the elections board and fellow attorney general candidate Bruce V. Spiva, who brought the challenge, defended their positions in front of three appellate judges Wednesday morning. McDuffie and the elections board had urged the court to make a ruling before Friday, when the board is scheduled to conduct a lottery to determine the order of candidates on the ballot.

McDuffie, who has raised more money than his competitors in the race, had been widely viewed as a top candidate to become the city’s next chief legal officer. The Court of Appeals’ decision opens the door for three Democrats who are less familiar to the city’s electorate: partner-in-charge of Venable’s D.C. office Brian Schwalb, local lawyer Ryan Jones and Spiva, a former managing partner at the firm Perkins Coie.

Baruch Weiss, an attorney for McDuffie, argued Wednesday before the court that McDuffie’s job as council member satisfies a D.C. Code clause that says the city’s attorney general must have been “actively engaged” as a practicing attorney, judge, law school professor or “an attorney employed in the District of Columbia by the United States or the District of Columbia” for five of the past 10 years before taking office.

Weiss said McDuffie, who has represented Ward 5 on D.C. Council since 2012, meets that criteria as a licensed attorney employed by the D.C. government because he uses his legal skills and judgment in his duties as a legislator. He also asked the judges to examine the issue “with a presumption of inclusiveness and presumption of eligibility.”

“Council members draft and analyze laws — that is part of the definition of what a lawyer does,” Weiss said. “Those who are not lawyers have to hire lawyers to help them do that. In this case, he did it himself.”

Spiva’s lawyer, Ted Howard, told the judges they should affirm the election board’s ruling. While McDuffie is employed by the D.C. government and a licensed lawyer, he said, serving as a council member does not equate to the duties of an actively engaged attorney.

“There are investigators, auditors, mediators hearing examiners, administrative law judges, all of whom we believe are eligible to run for attorney general,” Howard said, listing other government attorney positions. “Not because they’re engaged in the practice of law … but because they fit within the definition of ‘actively engaged’ as attorneys employed by the government.”

Weiss further argued that the D.C. Council more than a decade ago would not have written the law in such a way to disqualify city lawmakers who are members of the D.C. Bar from running for attorney general. Last week, eight current and former members of the D.C. Council, including chairman Phil Mendelson (D) and Council members Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7), Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), submitted a legal briefing in support of McDuffie making the same point.

But Judge Catharine Easterly noted that their intent was not clear in the bill’s written legislative record: “I understand it is a significant collection of legislators,” she said. “The fact remains it is 12 years later.”

