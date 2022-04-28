Kansas City Proud Boys member pleads guilty in Jan. 6 cooperation deal

Placeholder while article actions load

A member of the Proud Boys pleaded guilty Wednesday and agreed to cooperate with the government, including potentially against five co-defendants mostly from the Kansas City, Mo., area who are charged with conspiring to obstruct Congress’s certification of the 2020 election in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Louis Enrique Colon, 45, of Blue Springs, Mo., pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of obstructing police during a riot, a felony punishable by up to five years. Colon admitted that the group prepared for violence in advance of Jan 6 and discussed using force that day in Washington, according to court filings. He also provided evidence that at least one other member of the group brought firearms.

More than 40 members or associates of the extremist right-wing Proud Boys group have been charged in the rioting at the Capitol, where many are accused of leading some of the earliest and most aggressive actions to break down police barricades, overwhelm officers and break into the building. Colon was charged in one of two of the largest alleged Proud Boys conspiracy cases. He is the first among six co-defendants in his case to plead guilty.

In the other case, Charles Donohoe, 34, of Kernersville, N.C., last month entered a guilty plea and cooperation deal, admitting to conspiring with co-defendants, including longtime Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, to help organize an attack on Congress by supporters of President Donald Trump and to assaulting law enforcement officers. Tarrio has pleaded not guilty, denied wrongdoing and said he was not even in Washington that day.

Like Donohoe, Colon provided new glimpses into others’ actions and intentions. In plea papers, Colon admitted driving with three others to Washington — one with two semiautomatic rifles and himself with a handgun, which they did not bring into the city.

“Do we have patriots here willing to take it by force?” one person asked at a meeting the evening of Jan. 5, Colon said in plea papers. Colon was “shocked” but said a co-defendant who brought the rifles, Christopher Kuehne, responded by saying “that he had his guns with him and, in essence, that he was ready to go,” according to plea papers signed by Colon.

Colon said that he bought an ax handle at a hardware store with Kuehne and Ryan Ashlock to use as a walking stick and improvised weapon, and that at his suggestion, Kuehne bought orange fluorescent tape so the group would be able to identify each other in a crowd.

Kuehne, Ashlock, William Chrestman and siblings Felicia and Cory Konold have pleaded not guilty since being charged with Colon in February 2021. The FBI alleged the group wore helmets, vests and tactical gear marked with fluorescent orange tape that day and appeared to coordinate their efforts and prevent police from sealing off underground access to the Capitol during the breach, allowing the invading crowd to surge forward.

Colon said in his plea that the group traveled early on Jan. 6, from Arlington to Washington, where they met with a large group of Proud Boys at the Washington Monument, with the Konolds joining their group on the way, before making their way to the Capitol.

Colon said he and Kuehne climbed a wall and entered the building together after 2 p.m., and together with a third person prevented descending metal barriers from sealing off underground access to the Capitol by holding it up with their hands and propping furniture underneath. Colon said he exited the building at around 2:50 p.m. and left the grounds with Chrestman, Kuehne and the Konolds.

In a plea agreement signed Friday, prosecutors said that Colon faces up to six months in jail under advisory sentencing guidelines as a first offender who has accepted responsibility, and that the government could recommend a further reduction based on his substantial cooperation.

