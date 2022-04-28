Youngkin marks 100 days with well-practiced balancing act

Placeholder while article actions load

RICHMOND — Gov. Glenn Youngkin marked his first 100 days in office on Thursday by reprising the high-wire act he pulled off on his way to the governor’s mansion, serving up a mix of sunny determination and partisan fare in a campaign-style video and appearance. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A political newcomer who took office in January, Youngkin (R) used the milestone to issue a list of achievements and goals, many of the latter stalled in a politically divided state Capitol.

Youngkin’s tax-cut package — to eliminate the grocery tax, double the standard deduction and grant a gas-tax holiday — remains in the limbo of a budget standoff between the Republican-led House and Democratic-controlled state Senate.

Youngkin’s team kicked off his 100th day with the early-morning release of a nearly 4-minute video, much of it a mash-up of footage from Fox News and Fox Business, the outlets where he has most often appeared. At one point, he’s shown cheerily describing his “Day One Agenda” on Fox while the crawl along the bottom of the screen reads in all-caps: “GOV YOUNGKIN STANDS WITH PARENTS AND STUDENTS AMID LEFT-WING EFFORTS TO MAKE KIDS SUFFER UNDER COVID MANIA.”

Despite a mild-mannered persona and promises to work across the aisle, Youngkin, shown nuzzling a beagle at the end of the video, has stoked partisan tensions in his first three months with a series of hardball moves. Most recently, he made a string of unusual vetoes and amendments that seemed intended to punish Democrats and unseat a local school board.

The moves have kept Youngkin in the national headlines ahead of a potential presidential bid in 2024. The governor, who recently established two political committees with national goals, has not answered directly when asked if he has plans to seek the White House, saying only that he is focused on his new job in Virginia.

“He embraces the Fox ideology in a polite and engaging way,” said Bob Holsworth, a veteran Richmond political analyst who thinks Youngkin is trying to present himself as a softer-edged option for fans of former president Donald Trump or two other potential GOP 2024 contenders, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. “He’s doing nothing to discourage the thought that he could have a role in Republican national politics.”

Youngkin’s softer side was on display Thursday afternoon, at an appearance at UTurn, a community and recreation center in Richmond aimed at guiding low-income youth. Seated beside first lady Suzanne Youngkin, he did some horn-tooting but mostly struck a humble pose.

“We have real challenges in so many places and I don’t begin to know how to address them all,” he said. “One hundred days in, I can’t tell you how excited we are by the momentum. I can’t tell you how humbled we are by the opportunity to serve. And I can’t tell you how privileged I feel to partner with all of you.”

Many Virginia governors have used the occasion of their 100th day to take a victory lap on their accomplishments up to that point. It’s rare that they have much to brag about so early in their terms, particularly since for nearly three decades, every governor has taken office with the opposing party controlling one or both houses of the General Assembly.

Youngkin’s predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam, was the rare exception with a major early win, after a divided General Assembly agreed in his first legislative session to greatly expand Medicaid eligibility under the Affordable Care Act.

A few Senate Democrats crossed the aisle to give Youngkin some big victories. Those include passing a law to let parents decide if their children wear masks in K-12 schools, and another to let parents opt their children out of reading assignments containing sexually explicit material.

Youngkin’s video acknowledges that his agenda remains a work in progress, with a clip of him saying, “We can have a tremendous reduction in taxes in Virginia, but we’ve got some work to do on our budget to get that done.”

But the video also plays up some goals that Senate Democrats shot down this year, including legislation to create charter schools and a bill that would ban teachers from presenting “divisive concepts” in K-12 education.

“By and large, when you looked at the Youngkin administration’s description of their accomplishments, what you saw were a lot of things that were still aspirational,” Holsworth said. “He’s experiencing the same fate that [Democrat] Terry McAuliffe experienced when he became governor: that there’s divided government, there’s increased polarization and the other party has limited fairly significantly his capacity to achieve big-ticket items.”

Youngkin has hit the century mark the day after the legislature gathered to consider his vetoes and amendments to bills passed earlier this year. Democrats failed to override any of his vetoes but thwarted some of his amendments, including one aimed at forcing the Loudoun County School Board to stand for elections a year early.

The board was ground zero for K-12 culture wars that Youngkin made a focus of his campaign. Democrats accused him of trying to undermine democracy by cutting short the terms of duly elected board members, with one delegate comparing the governor to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Youngkin said he’d paid no attention to the Putin comparison when asked about it in a gathering with reporters after his appearance at UTurn. He said budget negotiators were “very, very close” to a deal, while also adding that he thought “Senate Democrats [were] dragging their feet.” He said he was “terribly disappointed with the Senate” for voting down his gas-tax holiday plan in a committee Wednesday.

But Youngkin noted that the gas-tax plan remains alive in the House budget. And he predicted that legislators would find a way to work out their differences on marijuana legislation that got sent back to committee Wednesday that would have increased the penalty for possession of more than two ounces of the drug.

