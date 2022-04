A 17-year-old from D.C. has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the February shooting of a Virginia teenager, police said.

The victim, DeShawn Francis, 16, of Alexandria, suffered a gunshot wound shortly after 8 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the unit block of Chesapeake Street SE, according to D.C. police. Police found Francis inside a vehicle. He died in a hospital three days later.