Grand jury indicts Md. police officer on assault, misconduct charges

Placeholder while article actions load

A sergeant with the New Carrollton Police Department was indicted this week by a grand jury for charges related to the 2021 arrest of a civilian, prosecutors announced Friday. The officer, Jeffery Harris, is charged with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office, the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Prosecutors presented their case to the grand jury Thursday, arguing that Harris created a “substantial risk of death and serious physical injury” when he allegedly placed a handcuffed civilian upside down in a police cruiser.

Prosecutors said Harris was responding to a call for service at an apartment building in New Carrollton on June 19, 2021, when he came in contact with the civilian — a person who authorities said was connected to a separate incident. Harris’s alleged actions while detaining the civilian led to his criminal charges.

The New Carrollton Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An attorney for Harris could not immediately be located.

GiftOutline Gift Article