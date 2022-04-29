Six things to know about Jazz in the Garden, which returns May 20

Placeholder while article actions load

The National Gallery of Art’s Jazz in the Garden concert series was canceled in 2020 and held only one of its scheduled concerts in 2021. But it is making its big comeback in the museum’s Sculpture Garden on May 20 and will run on Friday evenings through July 22. However, if you’ve spent years kicking back around the fountain with friends and a pitcher of sangria, you should be aware that attending a concert will be slightly different than it was in the pre-pandemic years. Here’s a guide to what you need to know.

1. You need to reserve tickets. Free tickets will become available on the gallery’s website at noon one week before the scheduled concert. For example, if you want to see jazz violinist Nataly Merezhuk on opening night, you should get online before noon on May 13.

2. Up to 5,000 tickets are available for each show. While that’s half the size of the average crowd the gallery claimed in pre-pandemic days, it’s still higher than what you’ll find in most concert venues in D.C. Also, while gates open at 5 p.m. and concerts begin at 6, ticket holders can show up at any time during the event. Organizers expect the crowd to fluctuate throughout the evening as people come and go, so it shouldn’t feel as crowded as in previous years — but if you have a favorite spot in the grass near Roy Lichtenstein’s “House I” or around the fountain, you still might want to arrive early.

Advertisement

3. There’s no wait list or standby line. So much for spontaneously deciding to enjoy the nice weather on a Friday night.

4. There’s more than just jazz in this garden. The schedule includes Martha Redbone, who fuses blues and Native American music (May 27); Hawaiian ukulele virtuoso Daniel Ho (June 10); Bombay Rickey’s mix of Latin, Bollywood and swinging psychedelia (June 17); and bluegrass band Sideline (July 22). “I think the name goes beyond the music itself, and sets a stage for an experience that people are having,” says Damon Reaves, the gallery’s head of education. “It gives us an opportunity to spotlight jazz, and there’s definitely a focus in that space. But we’re also allowing ourselves to branch out into some of those roots and connected forms, and some other styles of music as well.” Still, jazz remains at the heart of everything, with a July 1 concert by the Delfeayo Marsalis Sextet one of the highlights of the entire series.

5. It’ll be easier to watch the band. Regulars will notice that the setup is being reconfigured, with the stage turned 180 degrees to face the fountain instead of the crowd sitting in front of the cafe. Organizers say this means more people will be able to see the artists. Speaking of the cafe, pop-up bars will return throughout the garden to help cut down on lines.

Advertisement

6. Concerts can still be canceled due to heat advisories and threats of thunderstorms. Reaves says that by moving the end of the series up into July instead of stretching into August, organizers hope to have fewer weather-related cancellations. “One thing we did this time was looking back at the history of the concerts, looking at the schedule and when we tended to see most of our weather cancellations, be it through the rain or excessive heat,” he says. By ending before the dog days of August, he says, “we’re hopeful that will get us into that sweet spot of weather and hopefully not have to deal with cancellations.”

May 20 to July 22. Fridays from 5 to 8:30 p.m. nga.gov. Free. The full schedule is below:

May 20

Nataly Merezhuk, jazz violin

Registration opens May 13 at noon

May 27

Martha Redbone, blues

Advertisement

Registration opens May 20 at noon

June 3

Pedrito Martinez, Afro-Cuban

Registration opens May 27 at noon

June 10

Daniel Ho, New Hawaiian and contemporary instrumental

Registration opens June 3 at noon

June 17

Bombay Rickey, global psychedelia

Registration opens June 10 at noon

June 24

Caique Vidal & Batuque, Afro-Brazilian

Registration opens June 17 at noon

July 1

Delfeayo Marsalis Sextet, funky fun

Registration opens June 24 at noon

July 8

Althea Rene, soul-jazz flute

Registration opens July 1 at noon

July 15

Todd Marcus Jazz Orchestra, jazz

Registration opens July 8 at noon

July 22

Sideline, bluegrass

Registration opens July 15 at noon

GiftOutline Gift Article