Police said a person of interest has been taken into custody.

Officers responded at about 2:45 p.m. to the 1100 block of Southview Drive and found a man with multiple stab wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial reports indicated the stabbing occurred aboard a Metrobus on the P12 route. But after further investigation, officials determined that the incident occurred on a sidewalk and not the bus, said Ian Jannetta, a Metro spokesman, in a statement.