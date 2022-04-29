As D.C. ballots are determined, Kenyan McDuffie is missing in the primary

Placeholder while article actions load

As the D.C. Board of Elections pulled names out of a hat Friday to determine the order of candidates on the June 21 Democratic primary ballot, one name was notably missing: Kenyan R. McDuffie. The day before, a panel of three appellate judges sided unanimously with the local elections board, which had ruled that McDuffie, a candidate for D.C. attorney general, was ineligible to run for the position because he had not been actively engaged as an attorney during his decade representing Ward 5 on the city council.

The move, sparked by a rival candidate, was successful in knocking McDuffie, 47, off the ballot, jolting his supporters and others following the race. His legal team has asked for a rehearing of the decision before the full D.C. Court of Appeals, which said in a statement Friday that judges would likely decide over the weekend whether to do so, pushing up against imminent deadlines for the elections board to finalize and print ballots.

But the uphill legal fight and uncertainty over the ballot status of McDuffie has brought new attention to the lawmaker, who gave up running for another council term in pursuit of attorney general. McDuffie had outraised his three opponents in the race and was considered to be the leading candidate for chief legal officer of the city, a role that has been viewed by some as a potential launchpad for those interested in becoming mayor.

“It has been a rumor for the last five years that Kenyan should run for mayor,” said China Dickerson, a political strategist who managed the successful 2014 campaign of council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1). “But I don’t think this situation hurts him at all.”

McDuffie himself has not said anything publicly about the idea, demurring when asked by The Washington Post last year whether he had considered running for mayor instead. At the time, he said his constituents had approached him about running for several city offices and that he ultimately decided on attorney general because the position best aligned with his background and experience.

Political spectators believed Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) would announce a run for mayor this year and challenge Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who is seeking a third term, but in October he announced that he would not seek elected office altogether.

Racine instead endorsed council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At-Large), who along with mayoral candidates Trayon White Sr., a council member representing Ward 8, and former advisory neighborhood commissioner James Butler, are hoping to sway the local electorate away from the incumbent.

If the latest appeal from McDuffie fails, the outreach he did in his bid for attorney general will benefit him if he pursues political office in the future, said Derek Hyra, a professor at American University and the author of “Race, Class and Politics in the Cappuccino City.” This is especially true in a city where political comebacks are not uncommon, he added.

“He can use the racial equity platform he has built up to run for a citywide seat,” Hyra said. “I think he has an opportunity to potentially be one of the candidates running for mayor the next go around. He got disqualified, but he didn’t do anything wrong. I think he has a very good future if he still wants to pursue elected office.”

In their request for the full D.C. Court of Appeals to reconsider the appellate panel ruling, lawyers for McDuffie called his appeal an issue of “vital practical and legal significance” that warrants another review.

The board decision to disqualify him from the ballot, they wrote, deprived voters of their “fundamental right to vote for the candidate of their choice.” They added, “That decision is of momentous importance not only to this election but all future Attorney General elections.”

In response, lawyers for Spiva pushed back, saying they “appreciate the importance of the outcome” to McDuffie but “that personal stake in running for office does not mean there is a question of exceptional importance from this court’s perspective.”

As the court considers the matter again, former council member Yvette M. Alexander, who last week signed onto a legal briefing by current and former council members in support of McDuffie, said his persistence in court could endear him to the electorate.

On Thursday, hours after the appellate judges issued the ruling keeping him off the ballot, McDuffie appeared at a candidate forum hosted by the Ward 3 Democrats, continuing to argue his case that he was the best fit for the job. “I think he is being shown now as a fighter,” Alexander said. “People look for those kinds of qualities.”

