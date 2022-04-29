Teen boy killed in single-car crash in Prince George’s

Placeholder while article actions load

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a single-car crash Wednesday in southern Prince George’s County, police said. The teen, identified by authorities as Christopher Sosa of Accokeek, was driving north on Accokeek Road around 7:10 on Wednesday morning when he drove over a crest near Gardner Road, lost control of his vehicle and crashed, county police said.

Sosa was transported to a hospital, where he died Wednesday evening. The teen’s passenger, who police did not identify, was injured.

During their investigation of the crash, Prince George’s County police said they determined that Sosa had crossed the double yellow line on Accokeek Road to pass several slower-moving vehicles. A deputy with the county sheriff’s office saw Sosa and “briefly activated the emergency equipment on his unmarked cruiser,” investigators said.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the deputy turned his lights off soon after because the teen’s car had sped too far ahead of him. The deputy and other drivers soon passed over the same crest in the road and saw that the teen had crashed, then stopped to help.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, which investigates alleged or potential police-involved deaths of civilians, was notified of the incident but declined to investigate, officials said.

The deputy’s actions are being investigated separately by the sheriff’s office, the spokesperson said.

