McDuffie remains off D.C. ballot; appeals court denies rehearing request

The D.C. Court of Appeals on Saturday denied attorney general candidate Kenyan R. McDuffie’s request for a full rehearing in his fight to get back on the June ballot, just days after a panel of three judges unanimously upheld a Board of Elections ruling that he does not meet the statutory requirements for the position.

The court’s decision to deny McDuffie’s request for an en banc appeal thwarts his latest effort to reverse the three-member Board of Elections’ April 18 ruling, which found that he was not actively engaged as an attorney during his decade on the D.C. Council. The elections board conducted a lottery Friday to determine the order of names on the ballot — notably without McDuffie — and is expected to begin mailing ballots to voters in the coming weeks.

McDuffie was seen as a leading candidate in the race and had outraised his three opponents. His campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

The court’s order Saturday indicated that eight appellate court judges were split on whether the issue merited a rehearing — to move forward, a majority of them needed to vote in favor of the en banc appeal.

One judge who voted against hearing the argument again said that although the matter was “of sufficient importance to warrant consideration by the en banc court,” they still voted to deny the petition because of time constraints around the case and after they reviewed the oral arguments from Wednesday.

The Board of Elections on its website says that the appellate court’s decision is final. In a statement, the campaign for Bruce V. Spiva, the attorney general hopeful who brought the challenge, declared that the matter was settled.

“The decision is now final — after two unanimous rulings by both the Board of Elections and Court of Appeals,” said Spiva’s campaign manager, Alaina Haworth. “Over the next 7 weeks, Bruce will be focused on continuing to meet with voters across the District to discuss the issues that matter most to them.”

