Rachel Isner is facing counts of careless driving and inflicting an injury on a vulnerable road user in the April 20 death of Lloyd Ingram, 58, of Burke, police said.

Ingram was crossing Guinea Road at Olley Lane inside the crosswalk and had the right of way when Isner struck him in a Kia Forte around 6:30 p.m., police said. Ingram was rushed to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.