Loudoun brewer’s death suspicious, police say

A Loudoun County brewer and businessman was found dead in his home in Leesburg on Saturday and the Leesburg police described the death as suspicious. Dean Lake, 57, was found dead in a house in the 400 block of S. King Street the Leesburg police said. He had “apparent trauma” to the upper body, the police said in a statement.

Officers went to the house in response to a 7:30 a.m. call about a “suspicious event,” the police said.

In the statement reporting the death police said they were trying to find Schuyler Lake, 21, of Leesburg “due to mental and/or physical health concerns.” In a later statement they said they had taken Schuyler Lake into custody. “There are no other persons of interest,” they said.

The police statements did not say anyone was charged.

The LinkedIn website described Dean Lake as director of brewing operations at the· Black Hoof Brewing Company. On its website, Black Hoof described itself as a microbrewery in downtown Leesburg.

