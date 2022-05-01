The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Three shot near athletic event at Manassas middle school, police say

By Justin Jouvenal
Today at 11:41 a.m. EDT
Three people were shot near an athletic event at Benton Middle School in Manassas on Sunday morning, Prince William County police said.

Officers were called to the scene of the shooting near an athletic field around 10:15 a.m., police said. Officers found three gunshot wound victims, who were transported to area hospitals for treatment. The ages and conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

Prince William County police could not immediately say what prompted the shooting but said the scene was secure. Officer Rene Carr, a department spokeswoman, said shortly before 11:30 a.m. that no one was in custody in connection with the shooting.

“Officers are still trying to figure out what happened,” Carr said, asking residents to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Carr said she was unsure what type of athletic event was taking place.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

