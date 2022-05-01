The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Shooting on Virginia State University campus prompts lockdown

By Martin Weil
Today at 10:46 p.m. EDT
A woman was shot Sunday night on the Virginia State University campus, sending the school into lockdown, authorities said. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The woman is not a student at the school, said Lt. James Lamb of the Chesterfield County police. She was shot just before 8 p.m. at the Quad I residence hall, the university said in a statement.

No arrests had been reported, according to the statement, and the campus remained on lockdown as a precaution while an investigation continued.

Both campus police and Chesterfield County police were at the scene, the university said.

Virginia State is in Ettrick, about 20 miles south of Richmond and just outside Petersburg. It enrolls about 4,000 students on a 231-acre campus with 11 residence halls.

