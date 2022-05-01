Shooting on Virginia State University campus prompts lockdown

A woman was shot Sunday night on the Virginia State University campus, sending the school into lockdown, authorities said. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
No arrests had been reported, according to the statement, and the campus remained on lockdown as a precaution while an investigation continued.
Both campus police and Chesterfield County police were at the scene, the university said.
Virginia State is in Ettrick, about 20 miles south of Richmond and just outside Petersburg. It enrolls about 4,000 students on a 231-acre campus with 11 residence halls.