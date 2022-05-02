How tour guide Carla Smith would spend a perfect day in D.C.

Placeholder while article actions load

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District As a professional tour guide, Carla Smith gets to show people places in D.C. even natives don’t know about. Among those hidden gems: the Diplomatic Reception Rooms at the State Department.

“All the antiques that are in there have all been donated by wealthy people who have top-of-the-line antiques in their collections,” says Smith, who’s certified with the Guild of Professional Tour Guides of Washington, D.C. “It’s just an extraordinary experience to get to see something like that.”

Smith, a D.C. resident for more than 30 years, worked in the hospitality industry before changing career paths in 2010 after she secured her tour guide license. She typically conducts private tours for couples, families and businesses, and since the city began emerging from lockdown, business has skyrocketed for Smith.

Naturally, Smith would spend her dream day at some of her favorite haunts that she never gets tired of visiting, no matter how many times she’s taken people.

I love to start out early in the morning. I do about an hour walk of the hills in my neighborhood of Palisades and Kent. I pop my ear buds in and try to catch up on this week’s episode of “The Thomas Jefferson Hour” podcast. Yes, I am a Jefferson nerd.

To fuel up for the day, I make my first stop at Black Coffee on MacArthur Boulevard NW. I love their lox sandwich and their avocado BLT — those are my go-to favorites.

I keep a running list of new exhibits that have recently opened, and on my dream day, I hope to hit at least two of them. There’s an extraordinary new exhibit at the National Museum of the American Indian by Tlingit glass artist Preston Singletary. It’s very contemporary and absolutely stunning. It’s the origin story of the Pacific Northwest people.

The next stop would be my favorite museum in D.C., which is the Smithsonian American Art Museum. As a tour guide, I love the fact that it tells American history in chronological order through the eyes of American-born artists or artists that have immigrated to the United States, and these are their works after they arrived. It’s unique. I don’t believe that there are any other museums that offer this experience.

So now time to venture across the street for a little refreshment at Cranes on Ninth Street NW, which is a Japanese-Spanish fusion concept. It’s somewhat new since they opened during the pandemic. My husband and I rarely like to sit at a table for two but prefer to sit at the bar, have a glass of wine, or in this case, they have excellent creative cocktails and orders. This is my dream day, so I can drink during lunch and order some tapas-style appetizers. Cranes is really perfect for that.

I’m going to head over to the shops at CityCenter, hoping to find a sale at the Longchamp store. And if nothing else, it’s beautiful window shopping, almost like going to an art gallery.

And then for the next stop, I always love an hour at the Renwick Gallery. They have been closed as of late but are opening back up May 13. I love crafts, and I love American craft artists in particular. The exhibits at the Renwick are always beautifully curated. And I’m just tingling with anticipation of what will be in store upon its reopening. And besides, I think they have the best museum gift shop in the city. That’s always hard to resist.

So my next refueling stop will be nearby at Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar on L Street. Their pisco sours are the best in the city. Again, we’ll sit at the bar and order appetizers, and their ceviche selection is sublime. My favorite is the Leche de Tigre.

And then the evening would be capped off by catching a set at DC Improv on Connecticut Avenue NW. I love stand-up comedy and prefer the smaller-style venues like you have at the Improv. Additionally, you can often see comedians who are just starting out their careers. For example, just after John Oliver joined “The Daily Show,” we saw him perform there up close.

