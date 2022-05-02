Former NYPD officer Thomas Webster guilty in first Jan. 6 police assault trial

Placeholder while article actions load

The first person tried on charges of assaulting a police officer in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob was convicted on all counts Monday, after a federal jury deliberated about three hours and found retired New York Police Department officer Thomas Webster guilty of six counts.

Webster, 56, of Goshen, N.Y., assaulted D.C. police Officer Noah Rathbun with metal aluminum Marine Corps flagpole, jurors found. The panel of eight women and four men also found Webster guilty of interfering with police in a riot and trespassing, disorderly and violent conduct while carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon on Capitol grounds.

Webster, who previously served on the protective security detail of former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, was the first of about 150 defendants charged with assaulting an officer to take his case to a jury and the first to argue self-defense.

Federal juries in Washington have now found all four defendants who have gone to trial on felony charges guilty in the rioting that began after then-president Donald Trump urged supporters to go to the Capitol where Congress was confirming President Biden’s 2020 election victory.

U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta set sentencing in September.

In video shown during last week’s four-day trial, Webster emerged from a crowd, hurled obscenities and jabbed his finger at a line of police before pushing a metal bike rack barrier into Rathbun. When the D.C. officer pushed him back hard with an open palm to the face, Webster swung an aluminum flagpole he was carrying down at the bike rack several times and tackled the officer to the ground as the crowd surged forward.

Webster, who said he was enraged by police use of tear gas and plastic projectiles against demonstrators, blamed Rathbun for not de-escalating the situation. Webster said the younger D.C. police officer started the fight, beckoning him with a hand gesture out of camera view before swatting him in the face. Webster said the blow felt “like a freight train” and caused him to fight back out of fear for his safety.

“I saw him starting to separate the racks to come after me,” Webster testified in his own defense. “I’m afraid. I thought he’s some rogue cop, and I was concerned for my safety.”

Prosecutors and witnesses including police and FBI agents rejected that characterization by Webster, who served as a Marine Corps infantryman from 1985 to 1989, saying he was the aggressor and denying any misconduct by Rathbun.

“This case is about a former officer who violently attacked another officer on the line outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 … with Congress at his back and nothing but a bike rack protecting him from thousands of angry rioters in front of him,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Hava Mirell told jurors in an opening statement.

“All of our commands were ineffective. No one was listening,” testified Joanna Burger, a U.S. Capitol Police officer standing next to Rathbun. “They didn’t care if they had to hurt us to get to lawmakers.”

She said officers faced hostile crowds on all sides and a shower of tossed metal pipes, wood, glass and plastic bottles.

“The threat … ” Burger said,” it was all around us at that point.”

