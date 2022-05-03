Officials worry about legal abortion in D.C. if GOP takes Congress

Placeholder while article actions load

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and a host of city officials joined doctors and nurses at Planned Parenthood Tuesday to issue an urgent plea to Congress to codify federal abortion protections — and to warn that D.C.’s own local laws protecting the right to abortion access could be in jeopardy should the Supreme Court in fact overturn Roe v. Wade.

The officials, including Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.), gathered after Politico published a leaked draft of an opinion authored by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. suggesting the high court was poised to gut the 49-year-old Supreme Court precedent.

Because D.C. is not a state, Congress has oversight of the city’s laws — creating what Norton described as “special peril” for abortion rights in D.C.

“In D.C. we know the stakes are even higher,” Bowser (D) said. “Even if the courts allow states to decide abortion policy, we know that doesn’t apply here.”

With the possibility of both a post-Roe world and Republican-controlled Congress after this November’s midterm elections, Norton and other local officials said they were concerned that Republicans in Congress could launch a bid to ban or restrict abortion in the nation’s capital.

She and Bowser issued impassioned renewed calls for D.C. statehood, noting it is the only way to have complete autonomy over local laws without federal interference.

“This decision, if this is the decision, poses a unique risk to the District of Columbia,” Norton said. “It poses a risk to women across the country. But when it comes to the District we are at special peril. The Republican Congress is likely to use this decision to try to ban abortion in D.C. Other states will be left to decide for themselves. Until the district gets statehood, we cannot make that decision for ourselves.”

Public reaction was furious after Politico late Monday night published the leaked draft opinion from the court, saying the majority of the conservative justices were poised to overturn Roe, the 1973 decision calling abortion access a constitutional right. Democrats demanded Congress urgently pass legislation to codify abortion protections in federal law, while Republicans expressed outrage that the draft opinion was leaked, a major departure from long-standing court ethics.

Many on both sides of the abortion debate gathered outside the high court Monday night, including D.C. Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4), who with a microphone demanded that the Senate swiftly eliminate the filibuster — the rule requiring support from 60 senators for legislation to advance — and to pass abortion protections.

The filibuster has also been a major hurdle for proponents of D.C. statehood, who say that statehood is the only way to ensure equal representation for its roughly 700,000 residents who have no vote in Congress, no vote on Supreme Court justices and no say if Congress decides to enact its own restrictions on D.C. laws — including on abortion. Congress already forbids D.C. from using local taxpayer dollars to subsidize abortion for women on Medicaid, a budget restriction that critics have said disproportionately affects low-income Black women.

Norton’s legislation to create the 51st state has passed the House twice but has not advanced in the Senate, where not even all Democrats have said they would support it.

“Make no mistake, a new Congress next year can come for reproductive rights in DC,” D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) said on Twitter after the draft ruling dropped. “A lack of Statehood not only meant we had no vote on these Supreme Court justices, but the members that put them in could change our local laws. DC can’t be a bargaining chip again.”

Republicans have been optimistic that, in a midterm election year that typically functions as a referendum on the party in power, they could emerge in control of Congress if the poor head winds for Democrats continue. But even if the draft of the Roe opinion ultimately stands, a Republican pursuit of abortion restrictions or a ban in D.C. would still be difficult — including because of the Senate filibuster, Norton noted. D.C. affairs also don’t often gain traction in the Senate.

After D.C. passed a law in 2014 protecting people from employment discrimination based on reproductive health decisions — such as to seek an abortion or use contraception — the Republican-controlled House voted to strike it down multiple times. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) was a ringleader of the effort as he set his sights on his presidential campaign. But the measure never advanced in the Senate. A House Republican introduced a bill seeking to ban abortion after 20 weeks in the District in 2012, but that did not go anywhere.

Laura Meyers, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C., said she saw D.C.'s law protecting the right to an abortion — passed in 2020 — as “a very important protective step that the District took.” She said she hoped it would send a “clear message” to anyone in Congress about the will of D.C. citizens. She said she hoped that people would consider continuing to press Congress not only on issues such as statehood and abortion protections — but also the removal of the provision banning D.C. from subsidizing abortion for low-income women.

“When people think statehood, why are you getting all riled up about that? I’m getting riled up about that because it has very real implications,” Meyers said, "and the implications are that today there is a woman in the District of Columbia facing an unintended pregnancy who is poor, who does not have resources, and thinking, ‘How am I going to possibly afford an abortion when I am struggling to put food on the table for my children?’ "

D.C. has continued to try to strengthen protections for people seeking abortion or those assisting them. In March, D.C. Council member Christina Henderson (D-At Large) introduced a bill to enhance protections for people who assist someone with a self-managed abortion, such as one induced by medication at home. Henderson said she acted after seeing a flurry of proposed or enacted legislation across the country seeking to criminalize or penalize people who assist others in obtaining an abortion, noticing that was one area D.C. hadn’t yet thought to add protections.

The leaked draft opinion only added to the urgency, she said. But the possibility of a Republican-controlled Congress trying to undo the protections the Democratic-led council has passed or wants to pass now “is the part that kept me up last night,” she said.

“I feel like we have tried to put every protection in place that we can,” Henderson said.

