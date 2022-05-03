25 flamingos were killed by a wild fox at National Zoo in D.C.

Placeholder while article actions load

A wild fox from nearby Rock Creek Park killed 25 flamingos after it got into an enclosure at the National Zoo in Washington. Officials at the facility in Northwest D.C. said the incident was discovered early Monday morning when a staffer who helps run the bird house where the zoo’s flock of 74 flamingos live saw a fox in the flamingos’ yard area and found the dead flamingos. The fox got away, officials said. They believe it probably got through a hole, about the size of a baseball, in the heavy mesh fencing around the flamingos’ habitat.

The birds are “American flamingos” best known for their pink color and standing on one leg. The zoo said a Northern pintail duck was also killed by the fox and three other flamingos were hurt and are being treated at the zoo’s veterinary hospital.

Brandie Smith, the director of the National Zoo, said the scene was “awful” when the worker discovered it around 6:20 a.m. and saw the fox leaving the habitat. When the worker went in to see what happened, they found 25 dead flamingos and the duck. Smith said it probably “happened in the overnight hours when foxes are most active.”

She said workers found the hole that had “been chewed in the mesh and allowed the fox to go in and out.” Smith said it was “normal fox behavior,” noting that they’re predators and adding that she has no concerns that the fox had rabies. Officials said they tried to capture the fox in live traps but so far had not.

“We’re still in shock right now,” Smith said.

In the wild, flamingos can fly away from danger but the zoo’s flamingos had their wings clipped and were likely unable to defend themselves against the fox, zoo officials said. The zoo called it a tragedy.

Smith said in a statement, “This is a heartbreaking loss for us and everyone who cares about our animals.”

The rest of the flamingo flock was moved inside to their barn, officials said, and the ducks were taken to a “covered, secure outdoor space.”

It’s the first “predator mesh breach” since the 1970s when the zoo set up the flamingo exhibit, officials said.

Smith said in the statement that the “barrier we used passed inspection and is used by other accredited zoos across the country.” She said crews would work on “fortifying our habitats.”

Officials said there are regular checks and inspections of exhibits for animals several times a day by staff. The last inspection of the outdoor yards around the bird house was done around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. At that inspection, officials said “no areas of concern were observed at the flamingo habitat.”

But in the Monday morning inspection, several problems were found, including the new hole in the mesh.

Zoo officials said they can’t figure out exactly how the hole was made, and they’re actively investigating the incident. Since the incident, they’ve reinforced the fencing. Crews also set up traps in the area in case the fox returns and added a “hot wire line” that will give a predator a slight shock if it tries to climb it.

The fencing had been last replaced in 2017 and had passed an accreditation inspection by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, according to zoo officials.

Live traps have also been set up around the bird house to try to “catch any predators,” officials said. Digital camera traps with an infrared sensor triggered by movement have also been set up to photograph overnight activity.

Last month, a mother fox and her three kits were euthanized after several incidents on the U.S. Capitol grounds in which passersby were attacked or bitten by the adult fox. The mother fox tested positive for rabies.

At the zoo, the bird house has been closed to the public because it’s undergoing a renovation.

The American flamingo and the Northern pintail duck are species of “least concern,” according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species. Flamingos are found in the wild in the Caribbean Islands and along the northern coast of South America. They typically live for about 40 to 60 years. There are roughly 80,000 to 90,000 American flamingos in the wild but they face loss of their habitat due to “mineral mining and human disturbance,” zoo officials said.

Smith said her staff had been “incredible” and worked to protect the rest of the flamingos and other 17 ducks. “They went into immediate recovery mode to ensure all the other animals in that area are safe.”

“We were doing everything right but this fox got in,” Smith said. “Our job right now is to make sure it does not happen again.”

