Man charged with murder in Oxon Hill stabbing

Norman Bethea Jr., of D.C., is charged with second-degree murder and related charges in the killing of Steven Artkale Davis, 28, of Oxon Hill, Prince George’s County police said. He is being held without bond at the county Department of Corrections.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in a dispute that started on a Metrobus on Friday afternoon in the Oxon Hill area, authorities said.

Officers found Davis with stab wounds in the road around 2:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Southview Drive, where he was pronounced dead.

According to an initial investigation, police said Bethea and Davis were involved in a fight on the bus that continued after they got off. Bethea was taken into custody near the scene, police said.