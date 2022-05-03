Man charged with murder in Oxon Hill stabbing

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in a dispute that started on a Metrobus on Friday afternoon in the Oxon Hill area, authorities said.
Officers found Davis with stab wounds in the road around 2:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Southview Drive, where he was pronounced dead.
According to an initial investigation, police said Bethea and Davis were involved in a fight on the bus that continued after they got off. Bethea was taken into custody near the scene, police said.
It was not immediately clear whether Bethea has an attorney.