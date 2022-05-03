The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Man fatally shot on Benning Road NE, police say

Daylight incident was near four major thoroughfares.

By Martin Weil
Today at 1:34 a.m. EDT
By Martin Weil
Today at 1:34 a.m. EDT
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene. (iStock)
Placeholder while article actions load

A man was shot and fatally wounded Monday afternoon in Northeast Washington, the D.C. police said.

The man was shot about 3:15 p.m. on Benning Road near 17th Street, police said.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

He was taken to a hospital where he died, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

The shooting site was about a block or two west of a strip of Benning Road that was the scene of several violent attacks in 2018.

It was also a block or two east of the “Starburst” intersection of four major thoroughfares: Benning Road, Bladensburg Road, H Street and Maryland Avenue.

Loading...