Crowd gathers at Supreme Court after news of leaked draft Roe opinion

Hundreds gathered in front of the Supreme Court on Monday night following the news about a leaked opinion, first reported by Politico, indicating that a majority of the court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Many expressed shock and dismay. A few lit candles. As the night wore on, the scene was tense at times, with about a dozen antiabortion protesters chanting “Pro-choice, that’s a lie. Babies never choose to die,” and a larger group of abortion rights supporters calling out, “When abortion rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!” and “Abortion is health care!”

Erin Swauger, 25, came with her brother Ben and their parents, Laura and Mark.

“I’m feeling helpless and little bit blindsided by it,” she said. “I’m just horrified.”

Ashley Fox, 31, was watching the Met Gala when she heard the news. “I felt silly and that I needed to come down here,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking.” A few minutes later, people nearby started chanting, “Hey, hey, ho, ho. Sam Alito has to go!”

Full-throated clusters of antiabortion activists at times squared up with the broader crowd, chanting, singing and waving their own signs.

For Libby Kernahan, 25, the issue was personal. A loved one recently underwent the procedure for health reasons, she said.

“I’m gay and I will likely never need access to this,” she said, “but I’m out here to support people who will.” Kernahan held a sign that read, “We won’t go back.”

“At times I feel very cynical about being one person, one voice, one voter,” she said. “I do know that there’s a power in our collective voices.”

Lauren Guzoswki, 20, grabbed tea light candles and walked to the court building to sit in silent protest minutes after news of the draft opinion surfaced.

“I was angry and then I was just hit with this overwhelming wave of sadness, and I didn’t know where else to go,” she said.

Guzowski, a student at George Washington University, kept her eyes forward as crowd members occasionally shouted back and forth. “There was a woman here shouting that she wanted us to be loud in this moment,” she said, “but I think it’s powerful to be silent as well.”

Shelby Davis-Cooper, 29, a fourth-year medical student at Georgetown, shelved studying for her board exams to join the swelling crowd in her light-blue scrubs just after 10:30 p.m. Davis-Cooper, who is pursuing an OB/GYN residency, said growing up with a single mother who raised two children on a waitress’s salary shaped her convictions about access to reproductive care.

“Ultimately this a matter of human rights, and human rights should not be debated on a state-by-state basis,” she said.

By 11 p.m., about 500 protesters and onlookers stood in front of the Supreme Court building. Police closed First Street between Constitution and Independence avenues.

