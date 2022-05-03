Youngkin condemns Supreme Court leak, but wants states to decide on abortion

Placeholder while article actions load

RICHMOND — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Tuesday condemned the leak of a draft opinion suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing access to abortion, but suggested he supports such a ruling, which would return the question of abortion rights to the states.

“I believe that the state should be able to take on this responsibility. I do believe, just like in determining what our education budget should be, what our funding for law enforcement should be, how we handle our taxes at the state level — those are state decisions,” Youngkin told reporters in a brief news conference. He had just spoken at an event marking the launch of new state resources for the care of foster children.

“I think I’ve been clear — I’m pro-life, and I’ve made that very clear from the moment I announced my candidacy,” Youngkin said. He marched last week in an antiabortion rally in Richmond just as the General Assembly was convening a session to take up vetoes and bill amendments issued by the governor.

Advertisement

While Youngkin’s personal opposition to abortion has always been clear, he was cagey on the campaign trail last year about how he would translate that into policy. At one point last summer Youngkin was surreptitiously recorded telling someone at a campaign event that he could not be open about his antiabortion agenda for fear of losing votes.

"When I’m governor and I have a majority in the House we can start going on offense. But as a campaign topic, sadly, that in fact won’t win my independent votes that I have to get,” Youngkin said in the video.

Republicans did take a House majority in the General Assembly last fall, but did not pursue many abortion-related bills during this year’s session. Democrats hold a 21-19 majority in the Senate and have vowed to protect access to abortions, but Sen. Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond) has suggested that he is open to further restrictions.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Youngkin called the leak of the draft Supreme Court decision an “unbelievable breach of confidence” that was “done in order to create chaos and put pressure on elected officials.”

He declined to specify what policies he will pursue if the high court hands the issue back to the states.

“We … have to wait until the final decision, and I’ll work with our legislature at that point,” he said. But he added that he believes there are areas of potential agreement on policy.

“There’s a lot of common ground on this topic. We want fewer abortions in Virginia, not more. We in fact don’t believe that you should be able to get an abortion all the way up through and including birth. We in fact think that parents should be engaged in their children’s lives, particularly making tough decisions for their children who are minors,” he said.

Advertisement

Virginia law allows abortions after the second trimester only in cases where “the continuation of the pregnancy is likely to result in the death of the woman or substantially and irremediably impair the mental or physical health of the woman.”

Public funding of abortions, through Medicaid, is allowed in Virginia only in certain cases where the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest; where a doctor certifies that the fetus has “incapacitating physical deformity or mental deficiency”; or the life or health of the mother is at risk.

Opinion polls have consistently found that most Virginians support legal access to abortions and favor allowing access to abortions during the third trimester if the mother’s health is at risk.

GiftOutline Gift Article