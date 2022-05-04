Cawthorn fights ballot challenge accusing him of being ‘insurrectionist’

Placeholder while article actions load

Rep. Madison Cawthorn is fighting an effort to keep him off the ballot in North Carolina, arguing that state officials cannot disqualify him based on his call for a “fight” to keep President Biden from taking office. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Representative Cawthorn vigorously denies that he engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States, a country he loves,” the lawmaker’s attorney James Bopp told a panel of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday. “But this is not about the facts, this is about the law.”

The law, Bopp asserted, allows only Congress to decide whether Cawthorn, first elected in 2020, is eligible for a second term. A group of North Carolina voters maintain that state election officials can and should find that Cawthorn, 26, is disqualified under a portion of the Fourteenth Amendment, ratified after the Civil War to bar those who violated their oaths through “insurrection” from returning to office.

“Challengers have reasonable suspicion that Representative Cawthorn was involved in planning efforts to intimidate Congress and the Vice President into rejecting valid electoral votes and subvert the essential constitutional function of an orderly and peaceful transition of power,” their attorneys wrote.

Cawthorn spoke at the rally that proceeded the storming of the Capitol building, saying the crowd of Trump supporters had “some fight in it.” According to Rolling Stone, his office also engaged in conversations with rally organizers before the event, which he promoted with a tweet saying, “the future of this Republic hinges on the actions of a solitary few … It’s time to fight.”

A similar challenge to Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s reelection has forced her to answer questions about her role in the events of Jan. 6, including whether she pushed Trump to impose martial law. The same voting rights nonprofit, Free Speech for People, is behind both challenges, as well as two against Arizona Republican Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul A. Gosar. Should Trump run for president again, a challenge to his eligibility is likely forthcoming.

Greene sued in her case but lost in federal court; while she appeals, state officials are evaluating her fitness for office. In North Carolina, a district court judge ruled in March that Cawthorn’s place on the ballot is secure — because of another Reconstruction-era law, passed in 1872, which restored the right to hold office for all but the highest-level Confederates. The judge, a Trump appointee, also ruled that the voters could not appeal the ruling in place of state officials.

Bopp argued that even if the Fourth Circuit disagreed, only Congress — not the state of North Carolina — can decide whether a candidate is qualified for office. He noted that under the Fourteenth Amendment, two-thirds of Congress can grant amnesty to an insurrectionist.

“I don’t think a federal judge or anyone can determine eligibility for Congress” except Congress itself, he said.

Judge Toby J. Heytens, a Biden appointee, asked, “Is the violation even considering the question?” Bopp confirmed that in his view, it was.

Judge James A. Wynn Jr., an Obama appointee, expressed skepticism.

“If you decide to run for office at 12 years old … the state can’t do anything, you’ve got to wait for Congress?” he asked. “I don’t think anyone believes that.”

Judge Julius N. Richardson, a Trump appointee, indicated he might: “That’s what the Constitution says.”

Bopp suggested obviously unqualified candidates would fail on Election Day: “It’s amazing how many things we let the voters decide.”

Pressly M. Millen, representing the challengers, countered that the insurrectionist clause was enacted specifically because after the Civil War, voters in the South wanted to send Confederate sympathizers to Congress.

“Congress was not leaving it to the voters,” he said. “The Constitution does not allow voters to send Chileans or teenagers to Congress, and it does not allow them to send insurrectionists.”

Ronald Fain, legal director of Free Speech for People called it “absurd” that the 1872 amnesty was meant to apply not just to people who fought against the Union but to participants in some far future insurrection. It’s an argument, he said, that’s “never been advanced in the previous century and half.”

Of course, he noted, Cawthorn’s case is also the first court challenge to a politician’s eligibility under the Fourteenth Amendment provision in as many years. The panel of judges allowed the litigants twice as much time as normal to make oral arguments, expressing their own fascination with the unusual subject.

“Fortunately,” Fain said, “insurrections against the United States are rare in our history.”

