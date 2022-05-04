Muriel Bowser takes on her challengers in latest D.C. mayoral debate

Placeholder while article actions load

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser described the two council members challenging her in the June Democratic primary as “equivocating and waffling” as she sought in a radio debate on Wednesday evening to portray herself as a proven leader deserving of a third term in office. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The debate, hosted by WAMU, exposed a range of policy differences among the three candidates who participated.

D.C. Council member Robert C. White Jr. said he opposes the construction of a new professional football stadium in the District and supports a ballot initiative that would mandate that restaurant workers be paid the minimum wage before tips. Bowser and council member Trayon White Sr. both said they supported bringing the Washington Commanders to the RFK Stadium site, and opposed Initiative 82.

On policing, Bowser maintained her push for a larger police force while Robert White and Trayon White maintained their hesitance to hire more officers instead of diverting funds to non-police alternatives. The council members differed on the question of police in schools, however, with Trayon White agreeing with Bowser that the city should restore the funding it cut for officers in school buildings.

Advertisement

“This generation has become more violent. Let’s be honest,” Trayon White said. “If you don’t have anybody with the authority to break up fights, it becomes extremely violent, with people getting jumped … To ignore that would be ignorant of me as a leader.”

James Butler, the fourth candidate who will appear on the ballot in the Democratic primary in June, was not invited because WAMU required candidates to meet certain thresholds, including “a significant amount” of support in public opinion polls.

At times, the exchanges among the three candidates became sharp, particularly when Bowser characterized her opponents as less qualified for the job that she has held for two terms.

When Robert White and Trayon White criticized Bowser’s approach to encampments, saying they would not impose a deadline for homeless people to leave certain locations but would instead work to make sure people get housing, Bowser replied, “What I heard is that the council members would do nothing.” She touted her successes in reducing homelessness in the District and said her practice of forcibly clearing encampments after offering housing to people staying there is necessary.

When Robert White discussed his plan to hire 10,000 residents at a cost of $1.5 billion in a massive new program to reduce unemployment, Bowser said the city can’t pay for it. “Taxpayers need to recognize there’s only a few more places to go to support a bloated government, and that’s back to them — and I daresay it’s back to their property taxes,” she said.

Advertisement

Robert White called that “fearmongering,” saying he will pay for the plan out of projected future revenue and will not raise any taxes.

The moment when Bowser described the council members as “waffling” arose after moderator Tom Sherwood pushed both council members, particularly Robert White, to clarify their positions on mayoral control of the public schools. Trayon White, a former member of the State Board of Education, spoke of the need for a “hybrid” model in which both the mayor and the school board share control, and Robert White tried to explain why he has given slightly different answers about the subject in different forums.

Bowser, who supports maintaining mayoral control and called it “a seminal issue” of the election, said she found both council members’ answers murky. “If your answer shifts depending which way the wind blows, they can’t trust you with their kids,” she said.

Advertisement

Some of the questions were posed by D.C. residents in recorded messages. One of the simplest questions of the debate came from Caleb, a resident who described himself in his recorded message to the radio station as age “8 and three-quarters.”

“How would you feel if your opponent won the election?” Caleb asked.

Robert White and Trayon White both said they would continue working to improve the District. And just before Bowser said she, too, would accept the election results and keep working for the good of the city if she were to lose, she noted: “Well, I haven’t lost an election.”

“It would be a terrible feeling, I imagine,” she said.

GiftOutline Gift Article