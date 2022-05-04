Man fatally shot in Temple Hills area, police say

(iStock) Placeholder while article actions loadA man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the Temple Hills area, Prince George’s County police said.Officers responded about 1 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds outside in the 2400 block of Corning Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightPolice said they are working to determine a suspect or suspects and a motive in the shooting.Police have not yet identified the victim.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...