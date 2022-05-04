The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Man fatally shot in Temple Hills area, police say

By Jasmine Hilton
Today at 3:18 p.m. EDT
A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the Temple Hills area, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers responded about 1 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds outside in the 2400 block of Corning Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are working to determine a suspect or suspects and a motive in the shooting.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

