The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Going Out Guide

Looking for things to do in D.C. this summer? Ask The Post.

By Kelsey Ables
, 
Hau Chu
and 
Fritz Hahn
 
May 4, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
By Kelsey Ables
, 
Hau Chu
and 
Fritz Hahn
 
May 4, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
The balcony at St. Vincent is a destination for sharing wine while soaking in the sun. (Hannah Wagner for The Washington Post)
Placeholder while article actions load

D.C. is heating up, and so is your social calendar. Whether you’re looking for outdoor festivals, happy hours or D.C.’s most photogenic art exhibit, The Post will help you plan the perfect excursion.

Searching for things to do when friends come to town? Need a new date spot? The Post’s Going Out Guide writers Kelsey Ables, Hau Chu and Fritz Hahn will answer your questions on Wednesday, May 4, at noon Eastern.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Looking for more? Read some of our recent coverage:

Olivia McCormack, a newsroom copy aide, produced this Q&A.

Loading...